MEGHAN MCCAIN: Trudeau offends millions belting out a Queen karaoke hit as world mourned her death

‘I see a little silhouette of a man, Scaramouch, Scaramouch, will you do the Fandango!’ — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Oh Canada, you must be so proud.

As we’ve all seen by now, the handsome Prime Minister Trudeau was caught on Saturday night before Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in London (possibly drunk) singing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody (and bad) in a hotel bar on Monday.

The amateur video shows Trudeau with members of the Canadian delegation who had come to attend the bleak event.

He is seen casually dressed in a t-shirt that absolutely displays the lyrics of the famous song in a way that really would have been better suited for a late night karaoke bar than a public lobby, as mourners gathered at most. to honor. respected and admired woman in the modern history of the United Kingdom.

This was not a festive time. It was a time of global mourning, especially for Canadians, whose country is part of the British Commonwealth.

Who could be so thoughtless and disrespectful?

Sure, it’s Trudeau.

This is the same person who taught a female Canadian college student how to use the word “humanity” at a question-and-answer event.

“We like to say people, not humanity per se, because it’s more inclusive,” he bellowed.

Oh yeah! In any case, we don’t want to offend delicate sensibilities.

But making a bad impression of Freddie Mercury while millions in the UK and billions around the world mourned the Queen – that’s fine.

Honestly, it’s part of the course.

During his nearly eight years as prime minister, Trudeau has become an avatar for everything people worldwide find distasteful about the virtue-signalling, self-righteous left.

He’s an unrealistic, slick parody of what we think of when we imagine what politics has done to Western culture and how progressive men present themselves to the world.

They stand above the crowd, look down and judge. They have a special understanding of how the “civilized” behave. The rest of us must be instructed, by force if necessary.

But to paraphrase Freddie Mercury, it’s “just fantasy.”

Two things immediately come to mind when I think of the careful caricature that is Justin Trudeau.

First countless, now infamous photos that surfaced during his reelection campaign, showing him as a student and later as a teacher in full blackface at parties.

If you haven’t seen them yet, do a quick google search. The photos are terribly tone-deaf at best and grotesquely offensive at worst.

He’s also only 50 years old, so the “that was the time” apology doesn’t sound the same as to other people who have taken part in something we now consider unacceptable.

Trudeau said it was just a mistake. But would he grant others the same forgiveness? I doubt it.

Second, I think of his puritanical, dystopian COVID vaccine mandates and the brutal crackdown he unleashed after his heavy-handed administration sparked massive strikes and protests.

When “Freedom Convoy” protesters descended on Ottawa and cities across Canada last winter, Trudeau declared the protests insanely “illegal” and championed the suppression of legitimate dissent through law enforcement and corporate censorship.

Trudeau is all about freedom, until direct democracy gets in the way of his agenda.

And remember how Trudeau weighed on American society as the country faced violent riots triggered by the murder of George Floyd.

“We are all watching with horror and dismay what is going on in the United States,” he said, when asked about President Donald Trump’s call on the military to address the violence.

But honking Canadian truck drivers in Ottawa? Drag them to jail!

And before anyone cries hypocrisy – No, I had no problem with the Prime Minister of Finland when videos surfaced showing her drinking and dancing with friends.

She did this in private, in her spare time, and was recorded in a private setting. Trudeau, on the other hand, was clearly looking for attention as the born entertainer he is.

Making a bad impression on Freddie Mercury while millions in the UK and billions around the world mourn the Queen – that’s fine. (Above) Queen Elizabeth II greets Trudeau in a reception line for the Queen’s Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace on April 19, 2018

This is not a festive time, it is a time of global mourning, especially for Canadians, whose country is part of the British Commonwealth. (Top) Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau leave Westminster Abbey after Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19, 2022 in London

To put it in American terms, Justin Trudeau is the Gavin Newsom of Canadian politics.

Remember when California Governor Newsom was caught having a camera, maskless dinner at one of the country’s most exclusive restaurants during the depths of COVID lockdowns?

These guys are such fakes.

But the public is aware of it. Trudeau narrowly won a third term as prime minister in the last election.

Yes, even polite, progressive Canadians don’t seem nearly as enthralled with his Hollywood politics, behavior and looks as they used to be. He currently has a 40% approval rating in Canada.

He has long been the sanctimonious cartoon version of the type of politician that people in San Francisco adore and people in the rest of the country loathe.

He’s the type of leader who judges those who accidentally use the “wrong” pronoun, vote conservative, or don’t adhere to the same kind of politics he preaches.

As for controversies, worse things are happening all over the world. But Trudeau presents itself as the pinnacle of progressive perfection. That’s why this sing-song scandal is so entertaining.

You’d think he’d know a little more about social decency and common manners. Could he really not wait a few days to do something like this back home in Canada?

I guess when it comes to honoring Queen’s memory, he doesn’t really care. It’s Trudeau’s version of ‘do what I say, not what I do’.