MEGHAN MCCAIN: School teacher wearing fake boobs is proof we are paralyzed by political correctness

It was a feast for the eyes.

This week, amateur videos and photos of a transfemale shopping teacher wearing huge fake silicone breasts that hang way below the waist with large exposed nipples and no bra have been spreading like wildfire across the internet.

As if this couldn’t get any more ridiculous, the blonde wig-wearing teacher was filmed demonstrating how to operate a table saw while wearing tight black shorts and a striped top that really accentuated the outrageously large prosthetics.

It was a minor miracle that the teacher successfully wielded such a dangerous tool, given the obvious impediments.

You really have to see it to believe it.

But the teacher looks like a cartoon or, as Tucker Carlson reported, intentionally modeling herself after Japanese anime porn. Simply put, this is an adult living some sort of sexual fetish.

When I first saw the footage, I thought this was definitely a joke or a vicious attempt to mock the transgender community. There is no way a public school would allow an adult to dress like that to teach children. Right?

wrong.

Margo Shuttleworth, the school board chair of Canada’s Halton District School Board in Ontario, defended the teacher, saying she started identifying as a woman last year.

In a recent letter to parents, the school suggested it was illegal to say that the large fake breasts and skimpy clothing were not appropriate at all, and said the teacher has the right to identify as transgender. “Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code,” the letter said.

The Halton District School board also said they are “creating a safety plan” to ensure the teacher’s “gender rights” are respected.

Has the world gone completely and utterly insane?

Like the classic folktale, The Emperor’s New Clothes, anyone who watches this Ontario teacher knows that there is something profoundly wrong with her presentation, but they say nothing about it.

And in a sign of the times, this fairy tale is rated triple-X.

This is not about gender rights or tolerance or transgenderism. Of course, adults are free to express their sexuality in any way they want.

This is about political correctness and the overwhelming fear of insulting that goes so much further than anything that seems reasonable that absolutely everything is now accepted, however bizarre it may be, or in this case harmful to children’s education.

How can it not be distracting to say the least?

And that’s what really bothers me.

School teachers and administrators are expected to protect and educate our children. This Canadian school has turned that expectation on its head.

They value the right of an adult to express themselves above the rights of the students.

The silicone breasts are not breasts that resemble a woman’s actual proportions – and believe me, I know what I’m talking about.

Just think for a second. Imagine you are a child in this class. In pursuit of a sexual fetish, your teacher dresses in a manner designed to shock.

Still, you, a kid who’s been wearing COVID lockdowns and masks and repeated nasal swabs for two years, need to put your head down and learn.

In what world does that make sense?

Of course, teachers have the right to be respected, but so do students. In a civilized society, it is clear that one person’s rights end when they begin to interfere with another person’s rights.

Can we really say that this teacher’s intentionally distracting clothing is not harmful to the student’s education? Of course not.

Society must balance this teacher’s right to dress like an Asian porn character against a child’s right to learn in a safe and healthy environment. And this school has sided with the teacher.

Are American Schools That Far Behind? It’s not that far-fetched.

Unfortunately, appreciating adults and more than children in America happens all the time.

In America, we’ve all heard of “rubber rooms,” where problematic public school teachers are sent after being accused of misconduct.

Because of the power of the teachers’ unions, these teachers cannot be fired without long and costly appraisal processes, in which they continue to collect salaries and benefits and accrue time for pensions – pumping scarce resources out of the public school system.

Perhaps the most offensive recent example of the pressure to value adults over children was during the COVID pandemic. Teachers and their union representatives protested and even lobbied the federal government to keep schools closed for fear that children could be pathogens.

As a result, a generation of American children suffered historic learning losses, potentially hampering them for the rest of their lives.

This Canadian outrage is obvious. And what’s more, we can’t even object?

“Gender” is the most dangerous issue of our time and chances are you’ll be canceled if you get out of line.

Don’t believe me, ask JK Rowling.

TikTok is now even removing videos of women exclaiming this insanity.

But when it comes to our children, we can no longer be silent. Schools should take care of our children and keep them safe.

Apparently not at Oakville Trafalgar High School, which values ​​a teacher’s right to be obscene.

I’d say it’s time for the adults to take charge, but that seems to be the problem.