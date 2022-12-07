MEGHAN MCCAIN: Only Trump could be stupid enough to turn Twittergate into a good news week for Dems

If the Republican midterm debacle was the final nail in Donald Trump’s political coffin, then Tuesday night’s loss in Georgia is just a heap in the dirt.

Republican Herschel Walker lost in the second round of the Georgia Senate to Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

“Thank you, Georgia. We did it again,” Warnock tweeted shortly after his admittedly narrow victory was projected.

He should thank Trump.

Nearly every Trump-backed MAGA acolyte Senate candidate running in the 2022 midterm elections lost all but one.

“Hillbilly Elegy” author, JD Vance, stumbled across the finish line in what is now called the red state of Ohio, aided by millions of dollars from billionaire Silicon Valley sponsor Peter Thiel.

Most of the other MAGA-inspired candidates went down: Blake Masters for Arizona Senate, Kari Lake for Arizona Governor, Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate in Pennsylvania and Tudor Dixon for Governor in Michigan to name a few.

Some of these races were close, but as they say in Talladega Nights, if you’re not first, you’re last and that’s especially true in politics.

If you even need to be reminded, in a year when almost every political pundit was predicting a red wave, the Republicans achieved the impossible.

They screwed up.

The Democrats even expanded their Senate majority with Warnock’s re-election, giving them a 51st seat in the Senate.

That means the influence of moderate Senate Democrats will decline even further. Progressives will be encouraged.

Remember the time when Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, was considered the most powerful man in Washington DC because his vote could make or break any proposed left-wing legislation.

Well, Manchin is weaker today.

And not only does the carcass of Trump’s miserable political career hang like a long-dead albatross around Republicans’ necks — he has also shown himself to be politically inept.

Trump clearly thought he could declare this 2024 candidacy almost immediately after the midterm vote and then ride the rising Republican tide to a coronation.

Well, that’s not happening.

Trump’s fingerprints are all over Walker’s loss, dragging the election-denying ex-president down even further.

Hershel Walker was an incredible football player, a legend in his state, but that’s not enough to become a senator – thank goodness!

Walker’s past is riddled with dark scandals, including conflicts with his children, allegations of domestic violence, and allegations that he insisted on and paid for multiple women’s abortions while running for life.

In another era, those things would have kept him from running, let alone winning a Republican primary. But Trump thought otherwise and as a result we get this disastrous outcome.

Above all, the quality of the candidate is important. And Trump isn’t helping himself in this category either.

After the “Twitter Files” were removed, courtesy of Elon Musk exposing the corrupting influence of Democratic politicians on social media, Trump turned the news cycle very unhelpfully against conservatives.

Trump threatened to tear up the Constitution in retaliation for the Democrats’ anti-freedom of speech campaign.

Good job Donald.

Not only did that give the liberal media an excuse to ignore Twittergate, it also made Trump totally off-putting to even more Republicans, whose entire philosophy revolves around protecting the Constitution from attack by progressives who want to bend and shape the laws of the country. their wishes. own purposes.

Meanwhile, Trump is also meeting with the likes of Kanye West, white supremacist Nick Fuentes and the downright insane Milo Yiannopolus in Mar-a-Lago as Americans face some of the worst economic conditions since the 1970s and parents worry about how they are going to pay for their children’s Christmas gifts and holiday meals.

Hopefully last night was the last straw.

We go through people.

Voters are sending a message loud and clear, a critical mass of voters want moderate Republican candidates.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was easily re-elected in the midterm elections, while Walker struggled.

There’s the golden boy of the hour, Governor Ron DeSantis, who ran his record in Florida during Covid. He may be the most popular Republican politician in America for anyone who doesn’t inject MAGA-Kool-Aid into their veins every night.

And of course, Republican Glenn Youngkin stormed to victory in purple Virginia in November 2021 after refusing to bend the knee to Trump.

Choosing to keep a safe distance from anything related to Trump, Youngkin’s team ran a campaign based on policy issues facing their constituents, most notably the Democrats’ horrific handling of public education, COVID-19 class closures and culture wars under pressure from teachers’ unions.

Parents felt disrespected and unheard and made it known at the ballot box. Youngkin provided a blueprint for how Republican candidates can succeed without President Trump.

But 2022 is different from 2021. It is no longer enough to keep Trump at bay. It’s time to cut the cord.

There was once a time when Trump’s bloated, crude, conspiratorial act could be ignored, but those days are long gone. Trump’s crazy, crazy magic of 2016 isn’t working today.

He has become the Democrats best weapon. And make no mistake, they don’t want him to leave the political scene – ever.

Every time he makes a ridiculous statement, the mainstream media will trumpet it and liberals will always bring the conversation back to him.

That’s because they know Trump is a loser.

After 2022 Republicans snatch defeat from the clutches of victory, they may finally find the courage to ditch Trump completely and forever.