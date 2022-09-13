MEGHAN MCCAIN: No Oprah, Harry and Meghan’s truce won’t last

The eyes of the world are on the United Kingdom. The future of the British monarchy has come together to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. It’s been a dramatic and emotional experience for billions.

Most notably, the “Fab Four” appeared to have called a truce.

A worldwide audience watched as the feuding brothers Prince William and Harry – and their feuding wives – walked together in a rare joint appearance to greet the Queen’s mourners and view the flowers and gifts left outside Buckingham Palace, where the The Queen’s coffin returned Tuesday after its 500-mile journey from Scotland.

Why, after Harry and Meghan accused their family of racism, cruelty and more, even Oprah thinks there’s now hope for royal reconciliation

What happens from here is a guess. But here’s mine: this peace is temporary.

It’s more of a truce.

I never really had strong thoughts about the Royals until Harry and Meghan came on the scene.

The future of the British monarchy has come together to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. It’s been a dramatic and emotional experience for billions. Most notably, the “Fab Four” appeared to have called a truce.

Since then I have recognized that there is much to appreciate, especially the Queen’s inspiring example. But I’ve also come to recognize something else: Meghan doesn’t mind tearing the royal family apart.

And here’s why: Harry and Meghan are in Harry and Meghan’s business. And when they create chaos, business is good.

Because these professional troublemakers have made their choice.

After they skip town, they no longer work Royals and they don’t want to.

They want to be A-list celebrities in America. They want to make Barack and Michelle Obama format money from podcasts and streaming deals. And perhaps most importantly, they don’t want to play second fiddle to anyone.

To be blunt: they want to be King Harry and Queen Meghan.

There was a minor commotion this week after the royal family updated the line of succession to the throne.

Prince William is now number two after King Charles, and Prince Williams’ three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are next in line.

Then come Harry and his children, Archie and Lilibet. But they have not officially been given the titles of prince and princess, which is their traditional right as grandchildren of a monarch – as they are now.

I know! Who cares!

I bet there’s one person who does that, and her name rhymes with begging.

This is just one of many trivial flare-ups that could convince Meghan to “Scream Off” again and run to Oprah to spill all the royal dirty laundry.

No matter how many magazine articles Harry and Meghan give grace, or interviews they give or bombshells they drop on Oprah, they will never rule England.

This rest is temporary. It’s more of a truce.

The spotlight will never be on them like William and Kate. They have made it abundantly clear for the past two years that this is an unacceptable way of life for them.

So all the best to Harry and Meghan and Co. is to make everyone fight. To be a little rude, it’s better for business if we’re divided.

They can’t make the same kind of money inside the royal family as they do outside — alienated and victimized. It is easier for them to gain attention and show their increasingly progressive political beliefs if everyone is forced to take sides.

Don’t forget, there’s an all-encompassing book from Harry coming out to promote.

But I have a warning for them. Public opinion is spinning.

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth, there is sadness, respect and understanding for the great role she has played in the world.

And there’s the very human aspect of it all. The Queen spent her final years enjoying the drama they brought to her and the rest of their family. It puts things in perspective.

There was a time when even the slightest criticism of Harry and Meghan one was labeled racist and potentially made them lose their jobs – ask Piers Morgan or Sharon Osbourne.

Now criticism of Harry and Meghan is more commonplace and doesn’t have the same kind of backlash in the media as ever.

Woke superhero and CNN host Don Lemon admitted that Meghan came out of a “privilege” before marrying Harry.

(Ouch! Saying someone is privileged is almost a slur these days.)

Even Oprah Winfrey said she hopes that with the death of Queen Elizabeth, Harry and Meghan will have a chance to “make peace” with their families.

And that’s the point.

One of the most pertinent questions right now is: Can the Royal Family survive the melodrama and chaos of the Harry and Meghan era?

Woke superhero and CNN host Don Lemon admitted that Meghan came out of a “privilege” before marrying Harry.

It looks like a climb up.

According to recent polls, while the monarchy is supported by a multitude of people in most age groups in Britain, it is among the over-65s where the level of support is highest at 77 per cent.

Younger age groups will increasingly oppose the monarchy, with 31 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds opting instead for an elected head of state.

So, are they curtains for the Royals? I leave that dilemma to my British friends.

But I do know this: if Harry and Meghan notice an unscrupulous trifle, or even if their bank account is nearly empty, they will return to their righteous crusade against the royal family.

For all her hand-wringing over reconciliation, Oprah will welcome them on her show to spew more vicious accusations — without the slightest backlash.

The progressive stars of the American media will be happy to bring them back into the fold to tell us all just how terrible British (and American) culture really is.

This is the reality. And if King Charles and Prince William want a fighting chance, they’d better fight back.

William and Kate should be making their case for the generations of Z’ers of the world.

Explain how they can carry on your grandmother’s legacy and work to preserve the all-important bond between the US and the UK.

Push back against vague and selfish attacks on your characters.

Because if they don’t, the centuries-old tradition will only be used as fodder for the burgeoning careers of King Harry and Queen Meghan.