MEGHAN MCCAIN: Musk’s Twitter reveal proves Biden put his finger on scale before the 2020 election

Twittergate is nothing short of a scandal and it absolutely stinks.

On Friday night, journalist Matt Taibbi live-tweeted proof of what many people have long suspected.

Joe Biden’s political team pressured Twitter to ban their critics and remove negative stories about the Biden family ahead of Election Day.

Now it was one thing for the then presidential candidate to mislead the American people in the daylight, as Biden did on the debate stage in 2020 when he suggested his son Hunter’s infamous laptop was a “Russian plant.”

But it’s another thing for his campaign team to do it in secret too.

And that is apparently what happened. And we have the proof – black and white.

Taibbi, presumably fed with documents by Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk, showed us how it all happened.

“More to review from the Biden team,” read a redacted email, which listed five Twitter accounts.

“Treated” was the reply, meaning the accounts were suspended.

It’s still unclear what those accounts are tweeting. But a message from the outspoken conservative and actor James Wood was also targeted. He allegedly tweeted pictures of Hunter Biden taking drugs and having sex with unknown partners.

Biden’s political team pressured Twitter to ban their critics and remove negative stories about the Biden family ahead of Election Day.

A message from the outspoken conservative and actor James Wood was also targeted. He allegedly tweeted pictures of Hunter Biden taking drugs and having sex with unknown partners.

Taibbi also revealed new insight into how Twitter decided in October 2020 to censor the New York Post’s bombshell report on the Hunter Biden laptop.

The Post report focused on evidence that Hunter, then a highly paid consultant for a Ukrainian energy company, introduced his then-Vice President father to a high-powered Ukrainian executive.

The smoking gun email read, “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me the chance to meet your dad and spend [sic] together for a while. It’s real estate [sic] an honor and pleasure.’

As we all know, that report caused the New York Post to be suspended on Twitter and suppressed on Facebook.

Twitter said they closed the story because they suspected it was based on “hacked” material, but as Taibbi revealed, even they didn’t believe it.

“They just did it as a freelancer,” a former employee told Taibbi. ‘Hacking was the excuse, but within a few hours almost everyone realized that it wouldn’t work. But no one had the guts to reverse it.’

Stop here for a moment now.

Imagine a world where the tables are turned.

What would my life be like if there were enough pictures and videos to fill an entire “laptop from hell” of me committing a variety of lewd and illegal activities.

If there were videos of me having sex on camera, measuring crack cocaine and smoking with prostitutes and handling firearms.

Suppose there was evidence that I was taking money from foreign adversaries and linking them to influential members of the US government. And more than that – that maybe my family was involved and benefited!

I believe people in the mainstream media would care. I believe people at Twitter and in Big Tech would be somewhat interested to say the least.

But the ugly truth is there’s no scenario where I would be covered for the way Hunter and Joe Biden were covered because I’m a conservative and the media loves to slander conservatives and protect Democrats.

In his reporting, Taibbi—not a great friend of the conservative movement, who has worked for some of the most liberal news outlets in America—makes it very clear why this happened.

Taibbi also revealed new insight (above) into how Twitter decided in October 2020 to censor the New York Post bombshell report on the Hunter Biden laptop.

“Twitter was and is overwhelmingly staffed by people of one political orientation, there were more channels, more ways to complain, open to the left (well, Democrats) than the right,” he wrote.

It’s clearly true and the Biden campaign clearly knew it — and they’re putting their thumbs on the scales to capitalize on that fact.

The Democrats consciously and actively tried to silence the opinions of ordinary Americans—big and small—because they knew they could do it and get away with it.

President Biden must answer for this.

Does he now regret how his campaign influenced the political debate in the final days before the election?

Knowing what we know today that the laptop is real and that Hunter Biden has very real issues with law enforcement, does President Biden think that was ethical?

Does he think the backroom influence of his campaign has strengthened our democracy?

I doubt it. But he will never answer those questions.

We all remember Biden suggesting during a 2020 presidential debate that the scandalous Hunter laptop was a “Russian factory.”

To date, there is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that Russia or spies or “disinformation” had anything to do with it.

The honest truth is that a desperate and drug addicted hunter dropped off his laptop at a repair shop and left it there.

In time, the owner of the laptop shop, shocked by what he found on the machine, handed it over to authorities and Trump campaign operatives.

But still the truth could not come out.

Silicon Valley jumped to censor a story that could potentially do immeasurable harm to a Democrat before an election.

Imagine again.

What if instead of Joe and Hunter a laptop appeared with information about Donald and Donald Jr.

On Friday night, journalist Matt Taibbi live tweeted (above) proof of what many people have long suspected.

Do you think Twitter would have erred on the side of security?

In fact, we don’t need to imagine this scenario at all, because we know that the mainstream media was happy to publish and report the false Christopher Steele Dossier.

That was not just false, it was forged. But it helped the Democrats’ cause, so it was deemed worthy of printing, tweeting and posting a million times a minute and distributing it around the world.

This sad episode reveals – once again – that Big Tech, which has a stranglehold on speech in America, is being ideologically captured by the left and the Democrats.

There’s a line from Joseph Heller’s book “Catch 22” that I often quote: “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not after you.”

So often conservatives feel they are also being censored and lied to. We feel that our opinion is being suppressed and that powerful forces in this country are against us.

What must those conservatives think tonight?

The ramifications of this remain to be seen, but you can only be fooled for so long. Americans are sick of it.

The highly unethical business practices that contributed to Joe Biden ending up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue cannot be ignored. Americans are tired of outsourcing control of their speech to Silicon Valley.

Hunter Biden, on the other hand, is living his best life in Malibu, selling his art for over $500,000 and taking turns with celebrities in the White House.

I’m not fooling myself. There will be very little consequences for the people behind this behavior.

But maybe, with Elon Musk’s help, at least one Big Tech platform will reinvent itself.