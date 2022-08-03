MEGHAN MCCAIN: Moralizing Dems just cynically aided victory of a REPUBLICAN election denier

I hope the Democrats are happy.

They helped financially and contributed to the victory of a full-blown election denier in Michigan.

His name is John Gibbs, and he defeated Republican Congressman Peter Meijer on Tuesday by riding on a wave of economic support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

Why on earth would the Democrats support a candidate in a Republican primary?

Well, because Congressman Meijer was only one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, and the Democrats saw that as a vulnerability that could be exploited.

So the DCCC shadow backed its far-right primary opponent, hoping that Meijer would lose.

They ran a $425,000 ad campaign disingenuously attacking Gibbs as “too conservative” and “Donald Trump approved.”

It quoted Gibbs calling Trump “the best president” and pointing out that he worked for Trump’s White House.

It was pretty much the exact campaign ad that Gibbs himself would produce if he had the money.

But he didn’t. So the DCCC did it for him.

Democrats clearly believe it would be easier to face an extreme election denier than a legitimate opponent like Meijer.

They can be right – they can be wrong.

But there is more at stake than a single congressional seat.

What about the integrity of our democracy?

Even some Democrats in Congress are disgusted by these tactics.

An anonymous Democrat told Hill.com, “I’m so angry I can’t see right because I think Peter Meijer did the right thing… We’re sending a message to Republicans that if you do the right thing, or that you agree with us, now we’re going after you.’

‘Is that really going to encourage people to work together? Trying to find solutions?’ the legislature continued. “Are those our values?”

Meijer, for his part, was stoic in the defeat, saying: ‘I am proud to have remained true to my principles, even though it came at a considerable political cost.’

But I’m going to call this whole thing bullshit.

I thought Democrats cared about democracy and the fate of the republic.

I thought the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump were heroes of the left.

I thought they were voting with their conscience at a time of utmost importance to America.

So, where are those same Democrats and media cheerleaders now?

Well, according to an opinion piece published by Meijer himself, they are playing ‘political jujutsu’.

“The DCCC ad purchase was more than Gibbs had raised for the entire duration of his campaign. In other words, the Democrats aren’t just trying to push a candidate across the finish line: they’re subsidizing his entire campaign,” he wrote.

Obviously, the left and their media allies only cheer these Republicans on if it’s their interests, and unfortunately Meijer has been caught in the wake of this hypocrisy.

And this isn’t the only campaign the Democrats are getting involved in.

$627,000 was spent boosting a Trump-approved candidate in Maryland’s gubernatorial race, and another $791,000 was spent targeting a moderate Republican in the Colorado Senate primary.

In Arizona, the Democratic state party steps in to lend a helping hand to governor candidate Kari Lake.

She is also an election conspiracy theorist, MAGA disciple and endorsed by Trump.

This race has gotten a bit personal for me as Arizona is my home state. And Lake has publicly attacked my mother, my late father, my brother Jimmy, and me several times.

I think she poses a threat to Arizona and democracy (really).

While the votes are being counted, Lake is currently leading her opponent Karrin Taylor Robson – a moderate who is backed by Vice President Mike Pence.

We’ll see what happens in that race, but as my father used to say, ‘The voters have spoken, the bastards.’

(That’s a joke for anyone who can’t interpret humor in print.)

The Democrats are not only politically cowardly, they are also playing with fire. Worse, they play Russian roulette.

It wasn’t too long ago that Democrats saw a slew of Republican candidates running for president in 2016, and some hoped Trump would win, thinking he would be the easiest to beat.

But they underestimate the American people’s aversion to parties.

Who knows – maybe a run-deny, MAGA Kool-Aid drinking fringe candidate might be a better option for some voters, who support anyone who opposes the left’s progressive cultural and economic agenda.

The electoral blood is on their hands.

Don’t forget this moment. Burn it in your brain forever. Democrats are absolutely and utterly full of it.

They only really want to defend the integrity of our democracy when it suits them politically.

Not only do they give extreme candidates a chance, they also give them a platform.

Over the next three months, these candidates will be speaking to voters — and not just Republicans, but independents.

Their positions have now been legitimized by the electoral process.

Did I mention that Gibbs was promoting the bizarre “Spirit Cooking” conspiracy that claimed Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff engaged in satanic rituals involving bodily fluids?

Who knows how many ghosts he can influence?

Anyone at the DCCC who took part in this charade should be ashamed of themselves.

What they just did was rude and pathetic.

The DCCC (or Big Tech for that matter) shouldn’t put its fingers on the election scale.

This only breeds more suspicion and election conspiracy theories.

It hardens generations of voters to think that their vote doesn’t matter because there are other, stronger forces at play.

Take all of this as a warning shot as we head into the November general election and 2024 presidential race.

The gloves are off and the tribes have taken sides.

According to the DCCC, the only good Republican is a “politically dead” Republican, regardless of collateral damage.

The American public and our democratic process deserve better.