MEGHAN MCCAIN: McCarthy is critically wounded, the GOP humiliated, Biden stronger. Good luck in 2024

There is a cancer in the Republican Party that has yet to be removed.

And as of Wednesday, the prognosis doesn’t look good.

In the fifth round of voting, which stretched into a second day, California Congressman Kevin McCarthy again failed to collect the votes needed to be elected Speaker of the House.

This is the first time in nearly a century that this has happened.

Weakened by a horrific midterm debacle, McCarthy needed every Republican to support him — all but four.

In the end, 20 Republicans voted against him in what can only be described as a complete and utter circus, a raw political drama that only the best reality TV can offer.

On this episode of Republican Dysfunction, the House MAGA caucus smelled blood in the water and jumped up – like a jealous real-life housewife sensing her chance for revenge.

After publicly voicing their grievances, members like Congressman Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert demanded concessions. Paralyzed, his back against the wall, McCarthy admitted.

He gave them what they wanted, only to get it back in his face.

What he should have realized is that they are performance artists – not negotiating partners. Compromise in hand, they moved the goalposts and reportedly demanded power no members have ever been given, something they knew McCarthy couldn’t give them.

But compromise was not the point of this exercise – they wanted humiliation.

Like Donald Trump, his acolytes in Congress value nothing more than their own celebrity.

They probably prefer to be in the minority – it doesn’t require a lot of responsibility. Outnumbered, they can rage at cable TV and fuel their dwindling following. They don’t have to build coalitions or reach down the aisle. They just need to promote themselves and win re-election. It doesn’t matter to them if they are powerless.

But it does matter. They cannot simply promote the values ​​they claim to defend. That’s not how democracy works. And that is the root of the disease that the Republican Party has yet to shake off.

Dragging Kevin McCarthy is confirmation of all my worst fears. Evidence that the nihilism and thirst for chaos that defined the Trump era is still very much alive in the GOP. The hangover lingers.

Now I’m not a huge fan of McCarthy. I am still stunned by his decision after January 6 to speak out very aggressively against Trump, only to turn around a week later and meet the ex-president to make amends publicly. I also found his treatment of Congresswoman Liz Cheney deplorable and inappropriate for someone who should be running a big tent party.

But in the end there is no clear alternative to his speakership. He’s all we have. And politics is the art of the possible.

No other member of the House has come close to the 218 votes it takes to become the next speaker. Congressmen Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise have made it clear they are not interested in the job.

At this point, who would be?

Time and time again, Republicans shoot themselves in the foot, distracting the American public from the steaming mess left behind by the Democratic Party in the form of skyrocketing inflation, crime-ridden streets, and ridiculous cultural conflicts.

McCarthy’s crazed opponents offer no viable alternatives. Their only solution is to burn everything down and dance to ashes, except this kamikaze mission brings all the others with it.

The only consolation one can take from this disaster is that Trump’s personal influence has also diminished through this whole ordeal.

On Tuesday night, Trump seemed to stab the knife in the back of his on-again, off-again ally. He refused to support McCarthy amid the house turmoil, reportedly telling a reporter, “We’ll see what happens. We’ll see how it all works out.’

Then Trump turned around on Wednesday morning and posted, “Republicans, don’t turn a great triumph into a gigantic and embarrassing defeat…Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, maybe even a great job – check it out!”

Vague praise to say the least, and clearly too little too late. The damage has been done.

But Trump also failed to exert influence.

‘Sad!’ Gaetz said in a statement. “This doesn’t change my view of McCarthy, Trump, or my vote.”

Even if McCarthy can win enough votes to become speaker, he will eventually lose. He will be seriously injured and stumble across the finish line.

The GOP is stuck in neutral as the world moves on. And this will only make the Democrats and President Biden seem stronger and more united in 2024.

A weak leader leading a small minority is not a recipe for success. Say what you will about Nancy Pelosi, strength and a steel grip on her caucus wasn’t her problem.

There are very real and very serious issues facing our country that Republicans can easily confront, but instead they cannibalize each other.

The identity of the next Republican speaker is now up in the air — a humiliating start for a GOP-majority House — revealing a divided, fractured, sick party.

If they don’t find the cure soon, 2024 could be a repeat of 2022.

