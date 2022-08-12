MEGHAN MCCAIN: It’s sadly clearer every day Biden is too old and frail for office

Despite all the “wins” President Biden has apparently amassed in recent weeks, there is still an uneasy elephant in the room that neither he, his administration, nor his media cheerleaders can shake off.

A significant number of Americans don’t think he’s right for the job.

The latest proof is a new one opinion poll showing that a majority of 59% are ‘very’ or ‘somewhat concerned’ about Biden’s mental health.

This is bad.

Most of the time it is very bad for President Biden and his administration.

It’s probably the final nail in the coffin (no pun intended) for the Biden presidency.

His wretched approval rating may go up and down, but you can’t give him a magic elixir to make him a younger man.

This one is baked in.

39% of Democrats say they are concerned about Biden’s mental state, compared to 82% of Republicans and 56% of Independents.

And we’re only halfway through his term.

While 39% of Democrats are not a majority, it’s still significantly high enough to rule out any reasonable chance of his reelection.

Overseeing the aftermath of devastating storms sweeping through Kentucky, he stepped off Marine One (above) and struggled for 30 seconds to put on his jacket — even with the help of Dr. Jill.

If Biden were sent back to the White House in 2024, he would be 90 years old when he finally left the Oval Office for the last time.

I can remember a time when CNN pundits like Chris Cillizza were reduced to nothing less than hysteria because my father was 72 years old when he became president in 2008.

Feel free to look it up — absolutely, abject, hysteria.

Now it is considered rude to speak of someone above the average American life expectancy and showing signs of aging.

But it’s obvious to anyone who isn’t blinded by bias.

Here are just some of the lowlights:

Fresh out of quarantine for COVID, Biden shook hands with Senator Chuck Schumer at an event outside the White House — only to seem to forget he was shaking hands with Chuck Schumer.

He held out his hand again—with a confused look on his face—and Schumer turned away.

That can happen to all of us, right?

Well, it keeps happening to Biden.

He did it in April after a speech in North Carolina.

Biden finishes his speech, turns to the right, bizarrely extends his hand, stares into space, wanders around and leaves the podium on the right.

He turned out to do it again during his trip to Israel.

Then he drops his sunglasses.

Of course, we all remember the sad and embarrassing moment when he rode his bike to reporters on a beach vacation in Delaware—only to slip and fall.

This is typical old man behavior. Nothing wrong with that. But this is our president.

And beyond the physical missteps – there are mental mistakes.

He often struggles to remember the names of people he refers to, he repeats himself, and he will often tell stories that seem disconnected from reality — perhaps the most shocking in recent months is his story about a whole alternate timeline where he was appointed to the Naval Academy by a senator he would eventually replace.

It’s something that never happened.

Biden has long indulged in such fantasies, but he now seems to have no control over them.

It’s one thing if this happens in the retirement home. But they can’t be forgiven if they come from the president.

He claimed he would avoid handshakes during his Middle East trip about Covid, but then quickly forgot.

He doubted Taiwan’s policies and ended up looking dangerously weak as Pelosi went over the head of the White House to visit China and stand up.

It’s not just Biden’s critics who took advantage of these moments, the White House is painfully aware of it too.

How many times have we seen Biden’s wife or daughter or the Easter Bunny silence the president and lead him away from reporters who bombard him with questions.

Where does this ultimately lead us as a country?

Only time will tell, but the damage done to us as a nation will last a long time.

When we have a president who looks weak, America looks weak and projects weakness.

When we have a president who seems old and out of touch, it gives our enemies the impression that we as Americans are also on the decline – that our glory days are behind us.

If the mainstream media seems to be covering or twisting Biden’s gaffes and blatant examples of old age, the world sees our media corrupted by extreme political bias.

To be fair, all these issues existed before Biden was elected, but since he ran his campaign from his basement, shielded from the American people and the press, we never really knew.

There was a sense that he was smart not only with his health, but with that of American public health. Newly we see that that was a mistake.

Where this is going only time will tell, but it will probably get a lot worse before it gets better.

If we want to avoid these problems in the future, we need to think seriously about age limits for all forms of elected office, starting with the US presidency.

Democrat or Republican, we cannot have a Commander in Chief who is incapable of fulfilling the arduous obligations of office.

Being president will cost you years of your life. And the oldest among us have only so many years to give.

In the modern age, where any flub can move markets and tired mistakes can lead to conflict, we cannot afford to have someone in the presidency without the mental and physical capacity to do the hardest work in American politics.