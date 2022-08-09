MEGHAN MCCAIN: If They Don’t Have The Goods, Robbery Is Evidence That ‘Deep State’ Wants To Destroy Trump

The FBI raid on the home and personal office of an ex-president three months before the election is a deeply shocking and shocking event — even by 2022 standards.

When the news broke Monday night, there was cheering on the left and anger on the right.

Even ‘Never-Trumpers’ and voters who have kept Trump cool as a political figure expressed their intense anger.

Political journalists and the White House have been taken aback by the news, and there is a frenzied battle to determine what this historic event — both legally and politically — means for Trump, the upcoming midterm elections and the presidential election due in 2024.

I’m not a lawyer. But I am a political analyst. And there are three things that I know to be true:

First, the American public has historically low confidence in our institutions and the people who run them.

Call it the Deep State, the swamp or whatever you want.

Disgust at the bloated, selfish federal bureaucracy is a major reason why Trump was elected in the first place and why people want him to be president again.

There is an overwhelming sense that the people in these institutions are corrupt, politically biased against conservatives and misusing their power for their own political ends.

Disgust at the bloated, selfish federal bureaucracy is a major reason why Trump was elected in the first place and why people want him to be president again

The ex-president of the United States is about to be charged with a dramatic and potentially heinous crime by the FBI, or his supporters and Republicans will get so angry that the political fallout will be felt like a nuclear bomb halfway through the session and beyond. (up here). Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather near his home in Mar-A-Lago . on Aug. 8

There is an understanding and belief among even the most moderate Republicans that power has been misused for political gain and ultimately if you are a Conservative they are out to get you and everything you believe in.

Second, over the past five years, we’ve been given valid reasons to believe that the FBI has politically motivated figures and that the agency makes biased decisions.

If you don’t believe me, feel free to watch FBI Director James Comey’s press conference on the investigation into the Hillary Clinton email server scandal just a few months before the 2016 presidential election.

Comey gave everyone the impression that Hillary Clinton was about to be charged with a crime.

He kept us on the edge of our seats – and talked about evidence of violations of the rules for handling classified information – to say there was no charge.

Comey overturned long-standing Justice Department rules that prevented officials from going public with an investigation if they don’t file charges.

But King Comey decided to do it his way.

And finally, time and time again I have been teased and provoked and led to believe that Trump and his family committed some form of illegal activity and would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but this just never happens.

You can also revisit everything related to the Robert Mueller report, Russiagate, and everything else.

It’s a lot of sizzling without steak.

They were all dead ends that ultimately did nothing but help Trump.

Past investigations are historically unprecedented in their scope and focus, and they have all come to naught.

The only result is that the main players on the other side become cable news celebrities and trending topics on Twitter.

The hypocritical liberals are allowed to hold onto their pearls and call themselves heroes over and over again.

And nothing – ever – happens.

Do I believe that President Trump most likely committed illegal activity while in the White House?

Yes.

But I also don’t understand why all the investigations go cold.

So why is this time different?

The FBI raid on the home and personal office of an ex-president (above) three months before the election is a deeply shocking and shocking event — even by 2022 standards.

(Above) Armed Secret Service agents stand in front of the entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8.

What was done on Monday, America is sailing in uncharted waters.

The FBI is forcing all of us to interrogate them and, as a refuge, defend Trump. And I really don’t want to, because honestly I hate the guy.

I believe he and his disciples pose an existential threat to both America and the Republican Party.

Unfortunately, the bar is set extremely high for the FBI right now.

They must justify a raid on an ex-president’s house.

If they don’t have the goods, if they haven’t done it quite right, they’ve made one of the most disastrous mistakes of all time.

What I fear is that if this raid turns out to be a red herring, it will rally Republicans across the party to defend Trump.

It makes Trump a martyr.

Again, he will be seen as such a threat to the Deep State and the swamp that the career bureaucrats who run our institutions will stop at nothing to try and destroy him.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, will be President Trump’s next stupid speech.

So where does this leave us?

If I was in charge of the FBI, I would advise whoever was in charge of it to hold a press conference today to explain to the American people the justification for the raid, what they were looking for and what they found.

Again, he will be seen as such a threat to the Deep State and the swamp that the career bureaucrats who run our institutions will stop at nothing to try and destroy him.

It cannot be ruled out that Trump has in fact done something illegal for which he could be prosecuted in the future.

The problem is, so many people have cried and broken and bent the rules for so long that there is a healthy degree of skepticism that envelops everything related to Trump.

The ex-president of the United States is about to be charged with a dramatic and potentially heinous crime by the FBI, or his supporters and the Republicans will get so angry that the political consequences will be felt like a nuclear bomb in the meantime and further.

First of all, I hope the FBI not only martyred Trump and ushered him into the 2024 nomination on a silver platter, because I believe it’s time for our country to get rid of him, MAGA Trumpism and the absolute chaos and the drama that surrounds all his movements.

I also believe that it is time for the people who run our institutions to understand that everything they do for good or for ill is viewed through a political lens and that they are seriously tainted in the square of public opinion.

Yesterday the game just changed. And the implications are positively terrifying.