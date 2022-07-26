MEGHAN MCCAIN: How dare progressives call policies encouraging illegal immigration compassionate

Have you ever been to Arizona in the summer?

Better yet, have you ever been to frontier towns like Tucson or Yuma?

I have.

There is no way to describe the blistering heat to someone who has not experienced it themselves.

Temperatures easily reach 100 to 120 degrees. It feels like you are on the surface of Mars.

It’s something I can only resist because I grew up in it.

You should not stay outside for too long, because then you could pass out. If you don’t drink water constantly, you can easily become dehydrated and require hospitalization.

It’s shocking if you never got through it.

In fact, it is inhumane for someone to be outside for a very long time.

The relentless and relentless heat is one of the worst killers along the US-Mexico border.

In June, 50 adults and three children were found dead in an overheated tractor-trailer on an industrial road outside San Antonio, Texas.

According to authorities, many of the bodies had been sprinkled with steak seasoning.

The migrants — or the coyotes who smuggle them illegally — may have been trying to disguise people’s scent.

Across several blocks, human bodies were also found along the highway.

Apparently some desperate and dying people jumped out of the truck.

They choose to jump out of a moving vehicle rather than stay in the trailer and fry to death.

The details are disturbing on a level that is hard to grasp.

That happened about a month ago, and now the Biden administration has leaked new plans to tackle the historic illegal immigration crisis at the US border.

Perhaps the White House has finally come to its senses?

Maybe they are finally taking concrete steps to stop a relentless flow of people across the southern border?

Unfortunately not.

The White House has a plan to potentially make the border crisis worse.

The government is reportedly planning to test the provision of temporary identity cards to illegal immigrants.

It’s called the “ICE Secure Docket Card Program,” and Biden hopes to get it approved and rolled out by the end of September — presumably before those “evil” Republicans take over the House and put an end to it.

The ID cards are supposedly intended to help identify the undocumented migrants while they await deportation or asylum cases.

The cards will also make it easier for them to travel in the country, access housing, health care and other benefits.

“How can anyone object to that?” you may ask.

“It’s compassionate,” you might say. “It helps vulnerable people, right?”

Wrong! And I’ll tell you why.

Proponents of lenient immigration policies do not claim the moral high ground when people are bitten to death in tractor-trailers.

There is nothing compassionate about the Biden administration’s seemingly open-border policy that encourages desperate people to risk their lives and endure the horrors of the deserts of Arizona or remote Texas highways for the chance at a better life in America.

Yet that is exactly what progressives and Biden Administration have done and continue to do.

Do you remember shrine cities?

There are dozens of liberal cities in 11 states that have policies that protect illegal immigrants from federal immigration controls that could lead to their deportation.

The White House has a plan to potentially make the border crisis worse

The government is reportedly planning to test the provision of temporary identity cards to illegal immigrants

New York City issues ID cards to anyone in the city’s five boroughs, regardless of immigration status.

The naive idea behind this policy is simple: we need to make the lives of illegal immigrants as comfortable as possible because they need help.

But that’s not all this policy does!

And it’s been a long time since bloodthirsty libs wake up and realize their ideas are hurting people.

It is utterly irresponsible for the federal government to provide even more assistance to illegal immigrants and then not take responsibility when those people risk their lives to come to the US.

It was reported Monday, and confirmed by multiple Department of Homeland Security sources, that about 900,000 known illegal immigrants have evaded border patrol and entered the US since 2021.

That’s just the familiar individuals. The actual number of illegal immigrants who entered the US during that period is undoubtedly much higher.

Either way, it’s an absolutely daunting number of people, larger than the population of San Francisco.

More than 1,000 people have died making the illegal crossing to the US since Biden took office.

The death toll last year alone was more than in any other year since the International Organization for Migration began monitoring the data in 2014.

And again, that is familiar deaths.

The real death toll is probably much higher, plus there are other nightmares these poor people face.

Human traffickers led by powerful crime syndicates force migrants into slavery as payment for their crossing.

Women and children are being deprived of their freedom – even in America!

There are documented cases of smugglers selling migrants to the cartels for ransom or as recruits.

Others are trafficked for sex. Rape and abuse is routine.

It’s Russian roulette and every day innocent people are hurt, abandoned or worse.

The Biden administration should take every step to discourage illegal immigration, but they are not.

Proponents of lenient immigration policies don’t get a chance to claim the moral high ground when people are roasted to death in tractor trailers. (Top) Law enforcement officers work at the scene where people were found dead in a trailer truck in San Antonio, in the early hours of June 28, 2022

That is unscrupulous.

Look, I’m not a supporter of ‘Build the Wall’, nor a critic of legal immigration.

I never have been, I never will be.

The American experiment thrives on people who come here from all over the world in search of a better life. They bring energy and ideas and a thirst to make this country a better place.

But I also – clearly – do not believe in the misleading progressive vision of open borders and amnesty for illegal immigrants.

For too long, Democratic politicians have simply bury their heads in the sand and allowed illegal immigration to be a “border state issue.”

Border states and conservative politicians have been warning of the consequences for years, not only because it burdens their towns and cities, but because it is the cause of unbearable human suffering.

This is the harsh reality.

The progressive approach to immigration is not compassionate.

It’s heartless.