MEGHAN MCCAIN: Does Spotify believe Meghan’s podcast is worth the giant price tag?

Many American media commentators are afraid to criticize Meghan Markle.

They don’t want to get Sharon Osbourne. They don’t want to be accused of being racist or sexist and potentially losing their job or influence in certain social circles.

If they dare to criticize anything the awake royals do, they know they will automatically face the howls of the progressive left.

That is something that can be both frightening and intimidating for many people.

I am not many people.

I am not a fan of Prince Harry or Duchess Meghan Markle. In fact, I find them insufferable.

Harry has chosen to live here because it is too untenable and hostile for him to live in the UK. Yet he chooses to destroy my beloved country, because we don’t all just bend the knee to a prince or his vigilant politics.

I’ve written before about his tone, deaf criticism of the United States, our Constitution, our right to free speech, and the Second Amendment. But it must be a hard reality for him that his political opinion means nothing here. That most Americans are more likely to listen to what a Midwestern soccer coach has to say about the state of America than he does.

I assure you, the majority of us just don’t care no matter how hard he or his wife tries.

Meghan Markle released the first episode of her highly anticipated Spotify podcast Archetypes on Tuesday

Which brings us to the 57 minutes and 28 seconds of Meghan’s highly anticipated Spotify podcast. In it, she interviews her close personal friend, tennis icon Serena Williams.

Now I fully admit that I am not the natural audience for these types of podcasts.

The thousands of Sheryl Sandberg-style ‘lean-in’ progressive feminist podcasts have never interested me: so-called feminist women who hang out and claim to be champions of other women never include conservative, Republican, or red state ‘fly-over’ rural women in their definition of what should be feminist.

Therefore, conservative women were publicly and deliberately barred from the infamous Women’s March. We don’t fit the definition of what the “right kind of woman” is: progressive, awake, and pro-choice.

All things I am not. Everything Meghan Markle is.

The podcast’s first ten minutes are entirely focused on Meghan retelling a story about changing a soap commercial when she was 11 years old, because it said women are the ones who wash the dishes, and how she got it changed through a letter-writing campaign. to wash ‘people’.

Yes, you are right. This is a story she has told many times before. Its accuracy has only recently come into question as in Tom Bower’s new book, “Revenge.” But she’s very, very proud of herself and lays the groundwork for this being a feminist podcast and bravely denouncing sexism in the media since her adolescence.

But it’s boring in its familiarity, and it’s self-aggrandizing, especially since it sounds like she’s reading a well-written script.

In the podcast, the Duchess of Sussex recalled that her and Harry’s then four-and-a-half-month-old son Archie’s nursery caught fire during the couple’s royal tour of South Africa in 2019

Meghan refocused the podcast’s first ten minutes on telling an oft-told story about a letter-writing campaign she set up at age 11 to change a soap commercial so that it referred to “people” washing dishes instead of washing dishes. ‘women’

To her credit, she is a great voice actress. She has a nice calming melodic cadence to the way she speaks on the podcast that would work really well for a meditation or relaxation app.

But the most popular podcasts have one thing in common. Joe Rogan, Call Her Daddy by Alex Cooper and Armchair Expert with Dax Sheppard are all natural conversationalists. You feel like you are in the room with friends. Nothing comes across as scripted or rehearsed. There is also conflict, debate and real conversations.

Meghan’s is the opposite. Is she just going to interview close friends and ignore any debate? Is she planning to invite someone who questions or disagrees with her view of the world? Or – and I’m taking a wild guess here – is this just a medium for which the Duchess will be interviewing sycophants who want to ruminate on how hard it is to be a rich woman, but have no concrete solutions to solve it?

Because far from solutions to improve the average woman’s life, all I heard was exasperatingly banal conversations you’d get at an expensive exclusive women’s retreat in Northern California.

We had a replay of the ups and downs of Serena Williams’ incredible tennis career, and an awkward and unnatural sitcom Dad cameo by Harry, where he stops by to compliment “the vibe” of Serena’s hair. There’s also a whole talk about being accused of being “too ambitious,” something I can’t recall Serena being accused of for becoming the greatest women’s tennis player of all time.

But this is all an afterthought. Because Serena’s stories are always behind Meghan’s.

Meghan interviewed her close friend Serena Williams during the episode, with a cameo from Harry, who came in to comment on ‘the vibe’ of the tennis pro’s hair

She recalls that her son’s nursery caught fire during a trip to South Africa and was forced to go to another royal engagement anyway. The moment she starts talking about what happened, the podcast stops playing music. I still have so many questions about this incident, especially since it is strongly suggested that the royal engagements were more important to the royal family’s “business” than a nursery where their child would have slept in flames. Really?

Serena cooed that she would have canceled in similar circumstances. Meghan – who provoked the outrage in the first place – inadvertently reveals her sea-going humility and devotion to duty, and sneeringly replies, “Aw…” Can’t you see those eye drops fluttering?

So here’s who Meghan Markle’s podcast is for: the same elites who turn to Gwyneth Paltrow for health advice and Oprah for spiritual advice.

This is who it’s not for: ordinary, average American women who worry about how they’ll pay their bills at current historic inflation levels, or how they’ll send their kids to college, or pay to fill their cars with the rising price of gas. They are also well aware of how much the elites who rule the media do not represent them or really care about their interests.

Frankly, I don’t believe that listening to one of the most privileged, wealthy, influential women in the world becomes poetic about how difficult her life is with other celebrities that will make an average American woman relate to her.

But this isn’t it, right? In reality, it’s a profitable act of cathartic therapy for Meghan and her friends to talk about how difficult their lives are.

The only question is: does Spotify really believe this exercise in self-flagellation is worth the gargantuan price tag they paid for it?