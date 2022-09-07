MEGHAN MCCAIN: DO worry, darling: Olivia Wilde has been exposed as a woke phony

Is everyone excited to see actress and director Olivia Wilde’s new movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

No.

Critics say it’s an absolute flop full of juicy wakery and mostly bad acting.

But it doesn’t matter – the gossip and entertainment worlds are fixated by the endless trickle, trickle, trickle of spirited drama that gathers around the film’s production.

It has every deliciously tantalizing ingredient of a slam-dunk hit reality TV show.

Fighting cast members! Passive aggressive trifles! Leaked videos, abject rudeness, one of the most disastrous movie premieres in recent history at the glamorous Venice Film Festival and hot young actors… now THERE’S a hit!

Where to start?

Wilde seems to be fighting everyone – starting with the film’s lead actor, who is also her current boyfriend and a full-time pop star, Harry Styles.

Styles flatly refused to stand next to Wilde on the red carpet when encouraged to do so by Wilde’s assistant. And he wasn’t alone.

Lead actor Florence Pugh, the only actor in this film to receive critical acclaim, emphatically refused to even watch Wilde during a four-minute standing ovation that Pugh received at the theater.

She, too, avoided touching Wilde on the red carpet, which was fantastically entertaining in their sheer awkwardness of it all.

Pugh also declined to do any promotion for the film except for the Venice gig.

She looked beautiful, flew just in time to miss the press trip and took off quickly.

Then there was ‘spit gate’.

A video that circulated alleged that Styles spat on actor Chris Pine’s lap during the screening. (Pine’s publicist said this didn’t happen).

Finally, the film nearly derailed early on when the original choice of lead character, Shia LeBeouf, left the film under murky circumstances.

What on earth could have happened on that film set to create such a toxic environment?

For the answer, look no further than Olivia Wilde herself. She has long played the part of ‘Girl Boss’. But it’s getting clearer every day that she’s just an awake fake.

Until recently, like most of us, I didn’t dwell on Wilde’s career for a moment. I knew her name, of course, but otherwise she wasn’t someone who did much for me.

But do a quick Google search of Wilde and you’ll see what she’s all about.

You’ll find images of her wearing T-shirts that proudly declare her “Girl Boss Feminism.”

You know the type.

The self-proclaimed activist woman exemplified by the ‘pink pussy hat’ ethos of the early Trump years.

The type spurred to righteous action by Hilary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign and Trump’s election.

One of her T-shirts screamed ‘the future is female ejaculation’. A long sequined skirt on Andy Cohen’s Bravo show was decorated with the word “feminist.” Another shirt declared ‘Feminist AF’.

Did you understand that? She’s a feminist.

Wilde has told interviewers that she is raising her son to be a feminist. She mentioned the hypocrisy of male-dominated Hollywood – and so on.

But when it came down to it, it turned out that the uber-feminist Olivia Wilde weren’t the righteous activists she portrayed.

While promoting her film, Wilde claimed that actor Shia LeBeouf was fired from the film due to a “no assh****” policy on set.

LeBeouf is currently being sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in a Los Angeles court for a “relentless abusive relationship”, sexual battery and inflicting emotional distress.

For his part, LeBeouf has admitted that he “hurted that woman and many other people.” Either way, both he and Miss Twigs deserve to have their day in court.

LeBeouf was apparently upset by Wilde using this dark moment in his career to stir up the press for her film, so he released a damning statement of his own.

He disputed Wilde’s claim that he was fired and said he was quitting.

LeBeouf claimed he didn’t have enough time to prepare for the role and rehearse with his co-stars (he’s an infamous method actor).

And he came with receipts with messages between him and Wilde expressing his concerns.

There is also a very strange video that Wilde shot herself while driving, where she begged LeBeouf to stay on and she even appeared to wreck Florence Pugh.

“I’m also devastated and I want to figure this out,” she tells the camera. “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo and I want to know if you’re open to trying this with me, with us.”

“If she’s really committed, if she’s really putting her heart and heart into it, at this point. And if you can make peace, and I respect your point of view, I respect her, but if you could do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Is there hope? Let me know.’

‘No assh****’ policy? The video proves not only that Wilde lied about firing LeBeouf, but that she also appears to throw another woman under the bus.

That’s not very ‘feminist AF’.

We don’t know what happened on that film set, but we can assume that Wilde was complicit in making her lead actress feel unheard of and possibly unsafe.

Is it unfair to put Wilde in the spotlight when there’s a boatload of male directors who have left their actors feeling uncomfortable and much worse over the years?

Possibly.

But Hollywood isn’t exactly known for having the highest moral standards.

What makes this situation so fascinating is that Wilde has presented herself as no ordinary feminist, but the most feminist, progressive, liberated female director imaginable. She suggests that all women will be safe under her guidance.

Come on – we can all guess what happened on that set.

Wilde was portrayed as a fake, like most other wealthy white women who despise conservatives, who have recently jumped on the feminist bandwagon.

Who came to blame her?

It was a great career move in uber-awake Hollywood.

Wilde fitted herself nicely into this largely superficial movement that actually accomplished nothing, purposefully excluding women of color, women of lower economic means, trans women and, of course, conservative women. (We are the worst and might as well be part of the patriarchy.)

These so-called Fourth Wave feminists are so eager to lecture everyone about values, but they fail to realize those values ​​in their own lives.

The feminist eating movement itself has been a source of fascination for me for years, as some of the loudest voices in the matter have turned out to be the biggest hypocrites.

Check out the leaders of the #MeToo movement, Amber Heard, Sheryl Sandberg, #GirlBoss founder Tiffany Amoroso and The Wing founder Audrey Gelman, just to name a few.

Now it looks like we can add Olivia Wilde to the list.

Maybe you should be worried… honey.