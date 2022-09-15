MEGHAN MCCAIN: Busing illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard calls liberals’ bluff

If Vice President Kamala Harris really thinks the US border is safe, she needs to speak to the man at the end of her driveway.

“The border is open,” an illegal migrant near the vice president’s residence told Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins.

“It’s open because we’re going in, we’re getting in for free, no problem.”

That man and at least 100 other migrants were dropped off at the Naval Observatory in Washington DC on a bus from Eagle Pass, Texas, Thursday morning.

A similar scene played out in the spark plug elite enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Two planeloads of migrants arrived unannounced at the tiny island’s tiny airport, where residents are more used to welcoming the Obamas or Oprah than desperate people from Venezuela.

The photos and video were striking: a woman wrapped in a silver emergency blanket, men with all their earthly possessions in torn bags on their backs.

Standing on the manicured lawns of Embassy Row and The Vineyard in DC, they looked lost—and I’m sure they felt that way.

Yes, it’s a political stunt. And it is an extremely effective one.

Arizona governors Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis and Doug Ducey are literally bringing the border crisis to the homes of willfully blind liberals, who preach open borders and advocate for sanctuary cities without ever coming face to face with the consequences of their actions.

“The border is clear,” Harris insisted on Sunday, after she was confronted by the fact that the US Border Patrol is on track to arrest two million illegal immigrants crossing the southern border by 2022.

That’s a record number, but Harris and her ilk don’t care.

Until now.

Dropping migrants in front of Kamala and Barack is a hard blow. Frankly, it’s a shocking escalation.

But how else would these migrants and this subject get the attention it deserves?

Republicans are finally calling out the Democrats’ bluff about US immigration policy in the most visceral way.

Gone are the days when progressives got away with throwing out cheap and easy platitudes on cable news and social media.

Gone are the days of photo ops and plain lying about the worsening humanitarian crisis at the border.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says his city’s shelter system is “approaching its breaking point” as migrants arriving by bus from Texas disembark in the Big Apple.

Migrants who show up in the self-proclaimed sanctuary cities of Chicago and Washington DC force the hypocritical liberals there to reveal their true nature.

But instead of welcoming these people with open arms, Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot pulls a page from the Republican governor’s playbook.

She took some of those migrants – unannounced – to the Republican-controlled suburbs.

The photos and video were striking: a woman wrapped in a silver emergency blanket, men with all their earthly possessions in torn bags on their backs.

Arizona governors Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis and Doug Ducey are literally bringing the border crisis to the homes of willfully blind liberals, who preach open borders and advocate for sanctuary cities without ever coming face to face with the consequences of their actions.

DC Muriel Bowser begs for federal help as the number of migrants arriving in her city is nearly 10,000.

But no federal aid is coming.

That sounds familiar.

The country’s most elite and isolated areas now face the challenges that border state citizens and politicians have been facing on a daily basis for years.

It was too easy for the left to dismiss warnings from Americans at the border by dismissing them as racists and bigots.

Lapdog’s mainstream media was only too happy to go along with that dangerous and unfair story.

Remember when Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a tear-jerking photoshoot outside a Texas migrant detention center?

Where is she now?

The problem has only gotten worse.

Of course, this issue was never about racism or bigotry.

It’s always about meek, utopian policies that cause more suffering.

It takes real courage to do the right thing and that is a secure border and controlled immigration.

Anyone who has ever lived in a border state, like me, is well aware of how dangerous and inhumane our system is.

Pregnant women die in the desert trying to cross the border, immigrants drown trying to swim across the Rio Grande, busloads of immigrants bake to death in extreme heat while being smuggled into trucks.

There is drug trafficking, human trafficking, sexual abuse and murder.

Two planeloads of migrants arrived unannounced at the tiny island's tiny airport, where residents are more used to welcoming the Obamas or Oprah than desperate people from Venezuela.

They stood lost on the manicured lawns of DC’s Embassy Row and The Vineyard (above), and I’m sure they felt that way.

More power and control is ceded to drug cartels, who are taking advantage of the chaos.

And innocent Americans living on the border, whose communities are overwhelmed and even threatened, are being ignored.

It doesn’t make you a racist to say that’s not true.

Yes, it is sickening to see people being used as political pawns, but who is responsible for that?

In many ways, Governor DeSantis takes a page out of President Joe Biden’s playbook.

Last year, more than 70 flights carrying migrants from the border landed without warning in Jacksonville, Florida.

“On average there are 36 passengers on each of these flights. And it has been that way over the summer through September,” said Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar.

Why is it different for DeSantis to send migrants to Massachusetts?

Until the Left begins to live in reality and stop calling anyone who disagrees with them racist and inhumane, Governors DeSantis, Abbott and Ducey must continue to send illegal immigrants to their front doors.

Heck do Sag Harbor and The Hamptons after that. It’s where most liberal media hosts have a second home.

And I leave you all with this final warning.

There is no problem in America that excites average Americans and Republicans more than illegal immigration.

No problem.

President Trump was elected in large part because of his tough immigration policies.

We can talk about this issue and be rational, live in the world and be humane to the illegal immigrants who are caught in the crossfire.

But first we need to agree on the problem.

America is still, whatever the left tells us, that gleaming city on a hill.

That is why millions of people here seek a better life.

Perhaps Vice President Harris will wake up to this reality when she looks out her window.