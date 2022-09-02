MEGHAN MCCAIN: Biden’s unhinged assault on MAGA Republicans throws gas on fire raging in our country

The political equivalent of a kamikaze mission just months before the midterms. An angry, unhinged 24-minute primetime screed that tarnishes the White House’s reputation. The final nail in the coffin of the American unit.

Biden’s address to the nation at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall was all these things.

And it was horrifying.

I am not a Trump supporter. I am not a MAGA person. But I have met and know many, many people who are, including my friends.

They are some of the 74 million Americans Biden failed to win in the last election. He then went on to call himself the statesman who promised to work for them too and heal the emotional wounds inflicted by the chaos of the Trump years.

Instead, he stereotypes Republicans as insurgent threats to democracy.

And that is just as wrong and dangerous as what President Trump did during his term in office. It’s divisive and it’s throwing gasoline on a fire that’s already raging in our country.

How long ago it seems Biden swore to heal ‘the soul of the nation’, as he did when he campaigned to become Commander in Chief in 2020!

Now the perception of the kind, kind “Uncle Joe” that Biden has gotten so far in his political career has been shattered. Instead, an abject is more aggressive and divisive man.

What we have is Biden’s own version of the infamous Hillary Clinton smear of Trump voters as a “basket of deplorable things,” clearly demonstrating that he too believes there is a large portion of Americans who are irredeemable, hazardous waste. .

Last night he threw the glove down hard.

His warning to the American people was very loud and very clear: anyone who believes differently from today’s Democrats is a threat to democracy and not welcome in Biden’s America.

He and his cynical campaign strategists behind the White House curtain are doing everything they can to get Donald Trump back on the national stage so they can point at him in disgust and yell, “It’s either us or HIM!”

But in the process, Biden is pitting Americans against each other — and it’s a nightmare.

And it wasn’t just his poisonous words. Look at the bizarre and apocalyptic look of the speech. He stood on his podium in front of a cloudy red light: this was the setting of a dictator from a science fiction movie, not the democratically elected president of America.

Whoever oversaw the set design at the White House clearly wanted him to look ominous and intimidating, like a character from “V for Vendetta” or the Twilight Zone.

And why did he loom up in front of two Marines at attention and a Marine band behind him?

Anyone who knows anything about the military understands first and foremost that they serve the country, NOT a government. Using our military as a political crutch is a legacy that President Trump started, and Biden is clearly happy to continue it.

More than anything else, that speech was a blood-red exclamation point that marked the murky message shift he’s made since he became president.

The line that hit the hardest was: “There is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.’

He quoted conservative lawyer J. Michael Luttig as saying, “Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans are a clear and current threat to our democracy.”

The reasons people voted for Trump aren’t as complicated or conspiratorial as the media and the Biden administration would like it to be. The vast majority of Trump’s 74 million supporters are good people who failed to convince Biden and the Democratic party. And their failure lies with them.

And he topped it off by stating that “MAGA Republicans are destroying American democracy.”

The stereotype of ordinary Republicans as the Viking helmeted Capitol insurgents is just that, a stereotype.

Most of the people I know who voted for Trump did so because they believed he was better for the economy, that he would defend the right to life, and after years of Covid trauma, they were uncomfortable with to give their voice to a party that supported school boards who did not listen to parents and kept children from school, causing direct damage to their mental health and education.

It came down to simple meat and potato politics. Who was better for their wallet and quality of life?

Waking up the Democrats also played a big part in many Trump voters.

In one way or another, we will all have to find a way to move forward and heal the wounds of recent history. But rather than erase Trump’s divisions, President Biden is provoking more.

Does he care nothing to win over these Trump voters? Does he not deem half of the country’s citizens worthy to be represented?

Everything about his rhetoric from last night was disturbing and confusing. Most importantly, it wasn’t inspiring or connecting. Everything he ever promised to be.

Will we ever really elect a White House leader who wants the American public to unite for the common good or will that always be a lie?

The 2024 elections are coming up and there is one thing I am sure of. President Biden and Democrats usher in a new Biden vs. Trump election.

All Biden is doing is contributing to our tribal warfare and making any Republican or Trump supporter who watched last night hate the left even more and feel even more isolated and reviled by the Democratic party.

It looks like Biden just can’t leave Trump and they will all soon see that they make him and the Republican party base stronger and more able to beat the Democrats in 2024.

Something that I know seems unfathomable to many in the media, but I assure you it’s true, is that all Biden did last night was to make Trump stronger and America more divided.

And it could mark what is perhaps his most notable achievement, his legacy, his gift to the nation: namely, one of the most notorious failures of a one-term president.