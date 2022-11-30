Meghan Markle’s ‘Power of Women’ charity event where superfans brought framed photos of the Duchess

Guests attending Meghan Markle’s “Power of Women” charity dinner have shared a glimpse of the exclusive event – where superfans brought framed photos of the Duchess to display.

The 41-year-old mother of two flew to Indianapolis from California yesterday to attend a $5,000 per table dinner hosted in her honor last night.

The Duchess of Sussex was scheduled to appear with Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first female rabbi appointed by the Reconstructionist Judaism movement at the Marriott Downtown Hotel.

Although the organizers of the event banned any press from attending, delighted guests have shared snippets of their evening on social media.

Twitter user Sharon Andrea treated her 1,000 followers to a photo of her table at the event.

Meghan Markle fan Melonie Howell framed photos of the Duchess to hand out to guests. Pictured: A framed photo of the 2021 Time magazine cover of Harry and Meghan

The royal fan also framed a photo of Meghan Markle attending the Duke’s polo final in May this year. The mother-of-two looked glamorous in a wide-brimmed black hat and white miniskirt

Meghan Markle imagined leaving a ‘Power of Women’ event in Indianapolis last night — where people paid $5,000 per table to hear her speak

Upon arrival, Andrea took a photo of the gift-wrapped box her friend Melonie had brought – containing framed photos of the Duchess to take home.

She wrote, “Squadron member Melonie Howell brought us our table gifts!”

The royal fan chose to hand out picture frames featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Time magazine cover from last year.

The US publication released a glossy and heavily airbrushed cover on Harry’s 37th birthday showing the Duke of Sussex standing behind his wife with his arms resting on her right shoulder in the ‘icons’ section of the annual lineup alongside Naomi Osaka, Dolly Parton, Britney Spears and Alexei Navalny.

Harry and Meghan were named as one of Time magazine’s “most influential” people last year. Pictured: The couple on the cover of the publication

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a black wide-brimmed hat, black and white polka dot blouse and £670 high pleated shorts as she cheered on her husband at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in May 2022

Meanwhile, the royal fan also chose an image of the Duchess attending the Los Padres polo final in Santa Barbara in May.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a black wide-brimmed hat, black and white polka dot blouse and £670 high pleated shorts as she cheered on her husband at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Tickets for the event cost as much as $500 per head, with any photography or recording prohibited on the night. She was on stage as William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, flew to Boston for a three-day visit to the US, culminating in Friday night’s Earthshot Prize presentation.

It’s not known how much Meghan – who was later photographed leaving the event – will have been paid for the performance, if at all, but PR experts believe she could earn up to £1 million per speech in the US.

Prince Harry appeared in the new trailer for the Invictus Games today. The Duke of Sussex was filmed playing two games of table tennis

The Duchess of Sussex appeared at the end of the video taking on her husband. The mother of two gave Harry an encouraging smile and nodded

Earlier today, the Duchess made a surprise appearance in the Invictus Games 2023 trailer with husband Prince Harry.

The 80-second video shows athletes who will take part in the upcoming sporting event, which will be held in Düsseldorf in September 2023.

To promote tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies that go on sale today, the Invictus Games social media team shared the video on Twitter – where it was promptly reposted by Finding Freedom co-writer Omid Scobie.

The moody black-and-white clip opens with a view of an unused table tennis table in an empty stadium.

To highlight how the sport will be introduced to the event for the first time next year, the video then showed male, female and disabled players competing in various back-to-back games.

The Duke of Sussex then appears halfway through the trailer in a match against a blonde-haired player.

As she goes to pick up the ball, the father of two is seen nodding and smiling encouragingly.

Prince Harry was impressed by a player’s quick serve and left the stadium by the end of the 80 second trailer

The Duke of Sussex gave another player an encouraging handshake as he pointed him in the direction of the table tennis table

He then crouches a bit for the camera as he prepares for her next serve.

After failing to answer her quick serve, the Prince bursts into laughter, nods, and walks back to the stadium entrance to let another player take his spot.

The founder of Invictus Games gives the male player an encouraging handshake and points him in the right direction before leaving the stadium.

The tagline ‘Be Part of It’ then appears on screen – however, the Duchess of Sussex surprisingly also made an appearance just before the trailer came to an end.

The video then quickly cuts to a woman picking up a table tennis racket.

Across the table, Prince Harry smiles affectionately at his opponent before the camera zooms in on Meghan.

The Duchess – who is dressed casually in a dark V-neck jacket and has her hair tied up in a bun – gives her husband a quick nod to indicate she’s ready to play with him.