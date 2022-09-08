Meghan Markle’s One Young World Summit speech labelled a ‘trainwreck’ by young Australian woman

A young Australian woman has called Meghan Markle a ‘train wreck’ after the former actress’s seven-minute speech on gender equality.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex delivered her first personal speech in Britain since she stepped down as a working royal more than two years ago amid the ‘Megxit’ crisis.

Meghan told the audience of the One Young World summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester that ‘it’s really nice to be back in the UK’ before urging young leaders to ‘strengthen their place in history’ by working on’ creating a better future’.

But Australian social media user “gowokegobrokeaus” criticized the speech, claiming Meghan Markle was “not real, rehearsed and contrived” in a TikTok video on Wednesday.

‘Who saw Meghan Markle’s speech?… It was a train accident, she hasn’t been walking well lately. All this publicity she’s doing isn’t doing her any favors at all,” she said.

“I really want to like her because I like Harry, and he seems like a really nice, sincere person.

“I think the problem with her is that she’s not sincere and everything that comes out of her mouth seems so rehearsed and so contrived.”

Gowokegobrokeaus claimed that Meghan Markle tried to portray herself as a modern day Oprah Winfrey, but she lacked the media icon’s struggles and backstory.

In the TikTok video, which has received more than 16,500 views, Gowokegobrokeau calls Meghan Markle a “diva” and a “spoiled brat” whose private life contradicts the public personality she is trying to forge.

“She tries to be inspiring through her words and her speeches, but she doesn’t do anything in her life to really support that,” she said.

“She contradicts all those kind words she says in public by being a complete diva and spoiled brat in private.

“It’s really hard to connect her public personality with her private person… It’s really hard to feel that we have a connection with her true self or that we know who she really is, because everything is behind a facade .’

The video, titled “Meghan Is Unraveling,” has divided TikTok users with some agreeing with the young woman’s claims.

“I don’t think any of them are nice or sincere. They both have the right brats who want a pat on the back for being rich and having an opinion,” one user wrote.

“Her speeches/interviews are all the same words… just in a different order. It remains THE.SAME. STORY…all about her,” another user commented.

“I agree, I want to like her, she’s a strong, independent woman, but she lies or twists the truth too often to be real,” he said.

Other users disagreed, labeling Gowokegobroaus a “hater” who hadn’t done her research.

‘I do not agree. Everyone has their own opinion, but to say she doesn’t support that means you haven’t done your research,” one user wrote.

“How does she affect you in general? Get a life hater,” someone else commented.

Another comment read: ‘Her speech was wonderful and an inspiration…there is NO problem and 100% genuine…you just don’t like her…just another woman who hates another woman.’

In her speech, Meghan Markle shared just one anecdote about women during the speech to about 2,000 people, gushing about Prince Harry and the ‘life-changing’ impact of becoming a mother to Archie.

Daily Mirror royal editor-in-chief Russell Myers said the Manchester speech, announced in advance as talking about equality, was a ‘missed opportunity’.

He told ITV’s Lorraine that the conversation with 2,000 delegates at the opening ceremony was “a little too much of a reference to her own personal experiences”.

At one point, she spoke of her pride in being a “mother” and seemed emotional when the audience applauded. She then went on to share how her life had “changed significantly” — a reference that may have been related to Archie, the royal family, and Megxit.

Meghan told audiences of mostly young people about how she first got involved with the organization in 2014: “In many ways I was probably a lot like you, I was young, ambitious” and stated to the audience that she was “the moment” and not be paralyzed by self-doubt.

Wondering how she had become successful, she called herself “the girl from Suits” who ended up being “invited to sit down” with powerful leaders, prime ministers, humanitarians and activists. She also talked about being asked to be a counselor for the first time and about a pinch me moment.

“I was so blown away by this experience, I think, I think I even kept my little paper placemark with my name on it,” she said, adding that it was “just proof: proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was I wasn’t sure if I belonged.’

Her seven-minute speech was a no-gossip message that came just days after her controversial interview with The Cut magazine, in which she said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she could “say anything,” in what was seen by some as a thinly veiled threat to the royal family.

In an interview with The Cut magazine, Meghan Markle said she and Harry “just by existing” “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy” before stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex also claimed she had been compared to South African hero Nelson Mandela – a claim that Meghan labeled a ‘tosser’.

Meghan Markle said a 2019 Lion King cast member said South Africans had “danced in the street” when she married Prince Harry – just as they did when “Mandela was released from prison.”

The comment prompted Australian Sunrise TV host Natalie Barr to call Megan a “tosser” in an extraordinary on-air diatribe.

“I think in Australia we would say she’s just full of it. She’s a tosser. She’s a total tosser! That’s how we would describe her. I just can’t… the way she talks,” she said.

Barr, 54, who is known for her more conservative broadcasting style, was unusually candid when she told co-anchor David “Kochie” Koch that she “couldn’t even bear to read the whole article.”