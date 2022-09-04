Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, 66, unveils floral tattoo as she walks her dogs

<!–

With her tiny diamond nose ring, she almost stole the spotlight on her daughter Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry.

But now Doria Ragland has taken on a more permanent look: a tattoo. The social worker showed off her new ink on Friday — her 66th birthday — as she walked her two dogs near her Los Angeles home.

A witness said: ‘She looked good. The tattoo is quite large and covers much of her right arm. It looks like some kind of flower design and is quite intricate. It runs down most of her forearm.”

According to Meghan’s now-defunct blog The Tig, Doria’s childhood nickname for her was “Flower.” And in an interview with Glamor magazine before meeting Prince Harry, she described her mother as ‘a free spirit’, saying: ‘My mother is a yoga instructor, but she also does social work and she works specifically with the geriatric community.

‘She has dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet I will find so much comfort in her support. That duality coexists in the same way as with a best friend.’

Miss Ragland, the only member of the Markle family to attend the royal wedding in 2018, remains close to her daughter and Prince Harry and their children Archie, three, and 15-month-old Lilibet.

She owns a company called Loving Kindness Senior Care, which states on her website, “Our role is to provide a holistic approach to business by guiding and advocacy for the client and families, while addressing health concerns. and manage and resolve social issues.’

It is unknown if Miss Ragland will help care for her grandchildren at the Montecito mansion in Sussex as the couple visit the UK and Germany this week.

They are said to have landed in the UK yesterday, while the Duchess will deliver a keynote speech in Manchester tomorrow at the One Young World summit.