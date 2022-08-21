Meghan Markle’s half-brother ‘lodges bid to get their father Thomas under a conservatorship’

<!–

Meghan Markle’s half-brother has submitted a bid to take control of the legal and business affairs of their father, Thomas Markle, while he recovers from a stroke.

The 78-year-old could be placed under “conservatorship,” which is a form of legal guardianship that singer Britney Spears was famous for for 13 years by relatives.

They are awarded in cases where individuals are no longer able to make their own decisions, such as in dementia.

Thomas Sr has had multiple health problems in recent years and suffered a stroke in May.

If allowed, the move would allow Tom Jr, 55, to sue British photographer Jeff Rayner over staged photos that caused “global embarrassment” to Thomas Sr.

Thomas Markle Junior (pictured) has made an offer to manage their father’s legal and business affairs while he recovers from a stroke

Thomas Markle Senior (pictured) has recently suffered several health problems and suffered a stroke in May, from which he is still recovering from

An unnamed source told the sunday mirror: ‘Tom Snr has had a series of health problems and his son wants to do the best for him by taking all the stress away.

Business in America drags on for months or years, so Tom Snr will be a burden off him. It will help him focus on his recovery.’

The photos were taken before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan and led to the breakdown of the relationship between father and daughter.

According to Thomas Sr., the photos were staged to help change his public personality.

He said in a Channel 5 documentary: ‘The idea was that these were all going to be candid shots, discreet, nobody would know they were posed or anything.

“I would just do my daily routine.”

Thomas Sr has even been quoted saying in a book that he would consider killing Mr. Rayner, causing the photographer to issue a restraining order against the former Hollywood lighting engineer.

Meghan Markle hasn’t spoken to her father since he took pictures with paparazzi for Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Thomas Sr was not present at the wedding due to a heart attack

In the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors, author Tom Bower claimed that Thomas Sr. said, “I’m screwed Rayner…I want to tear him down.” If they tell me I have terminal cancer, I’ll kill him because I have nothing to lose.”

Thomas Sr has denied saying he would kill Rayner and will appear in court in November to claim $1 million for damages caused by the staged photos.

Rayner’s photo company, Coleman-Rayner, released a statement saying, “Mr. Markle’s handwritten application is so obviously frivolous that Mr. Markle and anyone who republishes the details of Mr. Markle’s application will be liable.” will be against Coleman-Rayner for gossip.”

Meghan has not spoken to her father since the staged photos and Thomas Sr was not present at the wedding due to a heart attack.

He also has yet to meet Meghan’s children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

Tom Jr has declined to comment.