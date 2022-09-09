Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-stars pay tribute after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle’s former Suits colleagues Sarah Rafferty and Rachael Harris have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, following news of her death at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, starred as Rachel Zane in the American legal drama series from 2011 to 2018, alongside Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

She then dropped out of the series and her final episode aired a month before she tied the knot with Prince Harry, 37, at Windsor Castle, marking the end of her acting career.

Following the sad news of the Queen’s passing, Meghan’s former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Sarah Rafferty, who starred as fan favorite Donna Paulsen – a close friend of Meghan’s character Rachel, took to Instagram on Friday to share her heartfelt condolences.

The actress, 49, thanked the monarch for “normalizing having a respected woman in power” while paying her respects to Her Majesty.

She wrote: ‘Live a life of service, leading by example with dignity, strength and dedication while inspiring many… Thank you for normalizing having a respected woman in power, Your Majesty. Rest in peace.

“My sincere condolences to her family and loved ones, and to all who mourn in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

Suits star Rachael Harris, who played Sheila Sazs on the show, took to her Instagram Stories to share another drawing of the queen walking hand in hand with Paddington Bear.

A caption next to the photo read: ”Paddington?’, ‘Yes M’am…!’, ‘Do you think you can take us to Prince Phillip, I’m feeling extremely tired now…?’, ‘Of course “Your Majesty, this way.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa Ray – who played Jenny Griffiths in Suits – also shared another black and white photo of the queen, originally posted by Jennifer Garner.

Patrick, who played Mike Ross, Gabriel, who played Harvey Specter, and Rick Hoffman, who played fan favorite Louis Litt, have yet to comment on the sad news of the Queen’s death on social media.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the Queen by blackening the front page of their website.

Following the sad news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paralleled the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William.

The website of the Royal House was updated tonight with a statement and a poignant image of the Queen.

It read: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.

“The Royal Family’s official website will be temporarily unavailable while necessary changes are made.”

Prince Harry also arrived in Balmoral on Thursday – nearly an hour and a half after his grandmother’s death was announced.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with 70 years on the throne, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

But flight records show that the Duke of Sussex’s jet was still in the air at the time, only landing at the airport nearly 15 minutes later.

He finally arrived at the Scottish estate at 7:52 p.m., where he will mourn the death of the Queen along with other members of the royal family.

Harry went to Balmoral alone, without his wife Meghan, who had attended the WellChild Awards in London earlier tonight.

He was expected to deliver a speech at tonight’s awards ceremony, which honors the brave deeds of seriously ill children, before canceling the performance.

Obviously Meghan has stayed in London but will not be attending the WellChild awards.

The Duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, a source said.

Announcing the Queen’s death, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.’

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a 10-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Her coffin will be transported by Royal Train via Edinburgh to London before being laid up in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects.

The state funeral is expected to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in central London, which will be attended by her bereaved family, as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life around the globe.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached by a British monarch again.

Charles, who will reign as King Charles III, said today: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”