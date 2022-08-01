Meghan Markle’s father Thomas makes first public appearance since stroke

In his first public appearance since he suffered a stroke three months ago, Meghan Markle’s father thanked the British public for their support.

An exclusive video from Thomas Markle, 77, tonight on GB News marks his first public appearance since his stroke in May, which caused him to lose his speech.

It was shown during Dan Wooton’s interview with Mr. Markle’s son Thomas Markle Jr, where he opened up about his father’s recovery.

In the video, Mr. Markle can be seen sitting at a table overlooking a breezy beach. He is holding a whiteboard and a pen and holding the board in front of the camera.

The sign reads ‘Hello Dan, thank you and the British people for best wishes and good will’.

The retired Hollywood lighting director suffered a stroke on May 23 and spent five days in the hospital.

He fell while shopping and had to be helped to his feet several days before being admitted to hospital.

After his resignation, he said: ‘I am extremely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.

“I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.

“I am deeply moved by the loving messages I have received from all over the world. People have been so nice. I can’t speak right now, but I work hard and will sincerely thank people if I can.’

Markle had planned to fly to the UK in June to celebrate the Queen’s platinum anniversary, but the stroke, which left him with limited speech ability, ruined the trip.

Dan Wooton’s interview with Thomas Jr airs tonight on his 9pm GB News show

Writing on a whiteboard in a felt-tip pen, he said, “I wanted to come and pay my respects to the Queen. I wish her a happy anniversary and many more years to come.’

The severe stroke was caused by a blood clot on the right side of Mr. Markle’s brain.

He was rushed to a hospital near his home in Rosarito, Mexico, before being transferred by ambulance to the US border, where an ambulance was waiting to take him to a hospital in San Diego, California.

He has been in an intensive care unit all week and has made “remarkable progress,” according to a doctor.

Leaving the California hospital, he was able to speak a few words, but must face what he calls “an uphill battle” to regain his ability to speak.

“I have a lot of hard work to do and will do it,” he wrote. ‘I want to get better. I am so lucky to have had great care and love. Thanks everyone.’

Markle was cared for by his 56-year-old son, Thomas Jr, who drove 11 hours through the night to be with his stricken father.

“I was visiting my son and his family in Oregon when I got the call,” Thomas Jr said at the time.

“I will be there for Dad and do whatever it takes to help him on his road to recovery. It was a terrible shock to everyone, but Daddy is a strong man and he is determined to get better.

‘He is already working with a speech therapist and is making great progress. We have received hundreds of messages of support for him from people all over the world.

“We are so thankful for the outpouring of love for Dad. I’ll be there for him as long as it takes.’

Markle’s daughter Samantha previously said he may need a year of therapy to restore his speech after being struck by the stroke.

His family had been concerned about his high blood pressure for some time before he fell ill, even losing the ability to tell paramedics what was wrong with him.

The 77-year-old had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper.

Markle had to miss his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 after suffering two heart attacks a few days earlier.

