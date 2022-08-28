Meghan Markle’s close friend says Duchess is ‘stronger than she knows’

Meghan Markle’s close friend and fellow pologer has said ‘stronger than she knows’ in a recent interview with the Duchess of Sussex how Hello magazine.

Argentine socialite and businesswoman Delfina Blaquier, 41, praised Meghan after a glamorous polo meeting last week in Aspen, Colorado, making it clear that the pair are strong friends.

Prince Harry has been friends with Delfina’s husband, Argentine Nacho Figueras, for years through their shared love of the sport, and after the Sussex’s move to the US, Meghan and Delfina have now forged a friendship – with Meghan calling them the ‘p-wives’. ‘ at matches where they see their man play.

Delfina praised the Duchess and said: Hello: ‘She’s so amazing and strong. Stronger than she knows. I like to be around my friends and I will always support her.’

Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado.

The two women are said to have become close friends since the Sussexes left for California. Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands earlier this year

In an earlier interview with HelloDelfina also revealed that the two referred to themselves as the “P Wives,” which stands for “Polo Wives.”

It’s not just Delfina who praised Meghan, last week Nacho Figueras also publicly said that Harry had “found a great teammate in Meghan”.

Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras, 45, an Argentine actor, model, polo player and longtime friend of Harry’s who competed alongside him in the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado on Thursday, praised the pair after the event.

Nacho first met the 37-year-old royal in 2007 at a charity match hosted by Sentebale – the organization founded by Harry that was designed to “help children and adolescents struggling with their HIV status” – and he said it from the start. it was clear that Harry dreamed of starting a family.

“Delfi and I have known Harry for a long time. I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family,” he said People magazine recently.

The positive accolades for the Duchess come after a wave of good news for her own ventures – including her podcast, which has topped Joe Rogan as the most listened to on Spotify.

Meghan Markle has officially dethroned Joe Rogan as the most popular podcast on Spotify — despite critics deeming the first episode of her $18 million show “ridiculous” and filled with “vapot conversation.”

Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado.

Hostess Melissa Ganzi, Alba Figueras, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Delfina Blaquier attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on August 25, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado

Family friends: The Duke of Sussex and Delfina Blaquier (right) chatting after the game in Aspen

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, knocked Joe’s show, The Joe Rogan Experience, off the number one spot on Spotify’s most listened to chart on Thursday, two days after the release of her highly anticipated Archetypes podcast.

During the 57-minute premiere episode, Prince Harry’s wife, 37, discussed some of the struggles she experienced as an “ambitious” wife with guest Serena Williams, and made numerous revelations about her time as a royal – claiming she was once forced to attend an event moments after her son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom.

Her podcast was listened to by millions around the world and quickly rose to the top spot in the US, Canada, Australia, Ireland and the UK.