Meghan Markle’s claim that a fire broke out at Archie’s nursery confirmed by ‘security source’

Meghan Markle’s claims that a fire broke out in son Archie’s nursery in South Africa are backed up by a security source.

The insider, believed to be close to the Duchess of Sussex and attached to her security detail during the 10-day tour in 2019, said he saw the “seriously melted” stove in person.

He said Meghan received a message that there had been a “fire” and that her vehicle “broke away” from the security convoy.

The source told The citizen that the stove fire in the official residence supplied by the British High Commission was never reported and that British police told them to ‘keep it quiet’.

It is the first confirmation that a fire, reported in a Meghan Markle podcast, actually occurred after the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office declined to comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pictured fighting in Nyanga shortly before being notified of the blaze

And the source said that when Meghan exited her security vehicle, she was “afraid” and that she “shot into the official residence” “as any mother would” if she was afraid for her baby.

But the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, could not confirm whether Archie was in the room or downstairs, as alleged.

He said he was part of a small team that looked after the Duke and Duchess, but was especially attached to Meghan who helped guide her between the official guest house and her royal duties.

The trusted source revealed how the security plan changed when the convoy returned from an official visit, saying: “I’m not sure if we were from Nyanga or Monwabisi, but there was an event.

“We were driving in convoy and suddenly the convoy with Meghan broke away. We followed. We weren’t sure what was going on. The prince was on his way to something with the navy.”

The source continued: ‘When we stopped at the house I can tell you that she didn’t get out of the car like a lady normally gets out, but she burst into the house.’

After going in himself, he said he was shown the faulty heater.

He said, ‘When we got to the house, the housekeeper called me and showed me the stove that was burned and told me what had happened and said the child was not in the room at the time the stove was burning.

“She said they smoked it, went up and saw the smoke. The house didn’t burn, the room didn’t burn. I didn’t see the fire, but I saw the stove when it came out of the room. The plastic had melted badly.’

The source said he couldn’t say if Archie was in danger or not when the fire broke out, but confirmed it was a new stove that had just been bought to keep Archie warm.

He added: ‘The fire has not been reported. When we were outside we discussed what we were going to do about this. The consensus was “guys, this is going to look bad for us or South Africa or whoever”.

Harry and Meghan watch dancers leave Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa. Meanwhile, at home, Archie’s bedroom was on fire, she revealed

“The British police basically told us ‘Guys leave it as it is, don’t talk about it’, so we decided not to reveal this thing.

“That’s why we kept quiet then because we knew we were going to have a backlash.”

He said the royal family decided they could no longer live in that residence.

The source added: ‘We immediately moved out of that house to a second place, not five minutes away from where we were stationed, but none of us were told where they were staying after the fire’.

Markle first revealed the details of the children’s fire almost three years after it happened to tennis legend Serena Williams, who was the first guest on her new podcast Archetypes.

She shared how she felt pressured to continue her royal duties that day and have an official engagement in Nyanga, despite being left “shaken and in tears” having to leave Archie behind.

The Duchess said: ‘There was a moment when I was standing on a stump and I gave this speech to women and girls, and we end the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire in the residence.

Meghan spoke today about her frustration that she had to do another official assignment immediately after the fire (pictured while doing that with Harry later the same day)

Meghan added: “We came back. And as a mother, of course, you say, “Oh, my God, what?” Everyone is in tears, everyone is shocked. And what should we do? Go outside and do another official assignment. I said, “This makes no sense”.’

The Sussexes had dropped off their son at the housing unit they were staying in to sleep right after they flew in for their official tour in 2019, after which the couple left to begin their royal visit with their first engagement.

Archie’s nanny at the time, named only Lauren — a Zimbabwean who liked to tie him on her back — had instead taken him downstairs while she went for a snack, just as the stove caught fire in the nursery.

Meghan said, “While she was going downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught fire. There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to smell smoke in the hallway, went in, put out the fire. He would sleep in there.’

The Duchess described how she wanted to tell people what had happened.

“I was like, can you just tell people what happened? And so much, I think, optically, the focus is ultimately on how it looks rather than how it feels,” she said. She emphasized the need for greater understanding of the ‘behind the scenes human moments’.

The Duchess added: ‘We had to leave our baby behind… and although we were moved to another place after that, we still had to leave him and go on another official engagement.’

William replies, “I couldn’t have done that.”

Later that same day, the couple had visited Cape Town’s historic District Six district, met residents at the Homecoming Center and heard of people who had been forcibly transferred to a township during the apartheid era, with the Sussexes also taking an impromptu walk.

Meghan and Harry’s controversial African tour took place in the fall of 2019, just months before they retired as senior working royals.