Meghan Markle’s BFF Misha Nonoo enjoys a holiday in Greece

Meghan Markle’s BFF Misha Nonoo and her billionaire husband Mikey Hess have fled city life for a relaxing vacation to Greece.

The British Bahraini fashion designer, who lives in New York and is known for her clothing line of the same name, was joined by retired tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and Bumble’s billionaire queen bee Whitney Wolfe Herd and their families.

Mother-of-two Misha took to Instagram last week to share photos from her beautiful vacation and caption them with two heart emojis.

Pregnant athlete Caroline also posted photos from the break, posing next to her husband, NBA champion David Lee, and their one-year-old daughter Olivia.

Meghan Markle’s BFF Misha Nonoo and her billionaire husband Mikey Hess have fled city life for a relaxing holiday to Greece

The British-Bahrainian fashion designer, who lives in New York and is known for her clothing line of the same name, was joined by retired tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and Bumble’s billionaire queen bee Whitney Wolfe Herd and their families.

Pregnant athlete Caroline also posted photos from the break, posing next to her husband, NBA champion David Lee, and their one-year-old daughter Olivia

‘What a fun trip to Greece with our friends and our little family! Lots of laughing, exploring, swimming, eating and relaxing,” she wrote in the post.

One of Misha’s photos shows the mother of two with her children, two-year-old son Leo and one-year-old daughter Marina, and her husband as they walk to the sea.

She is wearing a white T-shirt and blue patterned skirt in the photo, while another has the family posing in the sea.

A third image would be Bumble founder Whitney, wearing large sunglasses and a summer hat, holding a cute child.

The relationship between Meghan Markle and Misha reportedly dates back years, according to the biography Finding Freedom – co-authored by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand – which documented their friendship.

It is alleged that Soho Houses’ global membership director Markus Anderson introduced the royal family to many business and cultural elites – both in Canada and abroad.

Mother-of-two Misha took to Instagram last week to share photos from her beautiful vacation, captioned with two heart emojis

The relationship between Meghan Markle and Misha reportedly dates back years, according to the biography Finding Freedom – co-authored by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand – which documented their friendship.

The authors wrote: ‘Over lunch at Soho House in Miami, it was he who sat the actress next to Misha, a budding fashion designer with a vibrant personality and impeccable parentage.

The occasion for the Miami trip in December 2014 was Art Basel, a decadent art fair that brings the international rich and famous for a week of parties and events of all shapes and sizes.

Markus invited Meghan, an art lover, to stay at the epicenter of the action, Soho Beach House, to catch some sun, see some art and have fun.

‘A perfect place to make new friends and connections, the Soho house event immediately caught on between Misha and Meghan.’

The biography further suggests that Misha and Markus were behind Meghan and Prince Harry’s first meeting.

The duchess’ closest friends are believed to have put the couple, who now reside in the US, on a blind date in London.

The Duchess has continued to support her friend by wearing Misha Nonoo styles over the years and donning the famous ‘Boyfriend Shirt’ for her first appearance alongside Prince Harry, as well as wearing one of Misha’s designs for her last day. of meetings in the UK before stepping back from royal duties.

Meanwhile, Caroline, who announced last month that she was expecting her second child, quit tennis to focus on starting a family with her husband David.

Caroline confirmed her relationship with former NBA champion David Lee in 2017. They officially tied the knot in 2019 at a star-studded ceremony in Tuscany

She announced her retirement in January 2020, writing on Instagram: ‘I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, there are things outside of tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to get done’

Meanwhile, Caroline, who announced last month that she is expecting her second child, has retired from tennis to focus on starting a family with husband David.

She announced her retirement in January 2020, writing on Instagram: “I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, there are things outside of tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done.

“Over the past few months, I’ve realized that there’s a lot more in life that I’d like to achieve outside of the job.

“Marrying David was one of those goals and starting a family with him as I continued to travel the world and help raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (the project is coming up) are all passions of mine going forward.

“With this I announce today that I will stop playing professional tennis after the Australian Open in January.”

Caroline was previously in a relationship with professional golfer Rory McIlroy from 2011 to 2014.

She confirmed her relationship with former NBA champion David Lee in 2017. They officially tied the knot in 2019 at a star-studded ceremony in Tuscany.