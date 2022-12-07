Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring to New York gala

Meghan Markle added a sparkling tribute to the late Princess Diana to her red carpet look as she accepted an “anti-racism” award with Prince Harry in New York City tonight.

The 41-year-old donned a custom Louis Vuitton dress, featuring a bold thigh-high slit and an off-the-shoulder neckline – and which bore an uncanny resemblance to the design worn by the Princess of Wales at the Earthshot Gala in Boston last week.

While Meghan’s dress certainly took center stage at the event, her outfit also included a rather special piece of jewelry: a large aquamarine ring that once belonged to the late Princess of Wales.

It is not the first time the Duchess has worn the emerald-cut ring, commissioned by Diana in the 1990s for British jewelery brand Asprey and estimated to be worth a whopping $90,000.

She was first seen with the design at her wedding reception at Frogmore Cottage in May 2018, flashing a glimpse of the design as she waved to the cameras.

Meghan then wore the design for a second time during Sussex’s royal tour in Tonga in October of the same year.

Princess Diana first wore the beautiful ring in 1996 on a trip to Australia, and she was pictured wearing the ring during a private viewing and reception at Christies in aid of the Aid Crisis Trust in 1997.

It’s not the only piece of jewelry Harry would have given to his wife over the years. The Duchess’s engagement ring was created using two diamonds that once belonged to Diana, which Harry combined with a larger stone from Botswana – where the couple had one of their first escapes.

Shortly after their engagement, Prince Harry spoke about the design process behind the ring, explaining that he chose every element to ensure it would perfectly suit his bride-to-be’s taste.

“The ring is clearly yellow gold, because that is [Meghan’s] favorite and the main stone itself I got from Botswana and the little diamonds on either side are from my mum’s jewelry collection, just to make sure she’s on this crazy journey with us,” he said.

Meghan called it “incredible,” explaining, “All about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana’s stones] and of course because I can’t meet his mom it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us.

“It is very special to be able to have this [ring], what kind of links where you come from and Botswana, what is important to us. It’s perfect.’

Meghan has also previously been seen wearing a $23,000 gold Cartier Tank Française watch owned by Harry’s mother.

Meghan’s latest red carpet appearance at tonight’s Ripple of Hope Gala comes just a day after Meghan and Harry released an inflammatory trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries, which featured footage of Diana being hounded by the press.

The latest trailer featured images of Princess Diana, Meghan and the new Princess of Wales, all surrounded by photographers, as Harry spoke of “the pain and suffering of women getting married in this institution.”

He seemed to be referring to his mother’s death when he added, “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.’

The trailer gave the strongest signal yet that the Sussexes will try to reopen old wounds as they try to vindicate Megxit, with Harry claiming they suffered from leaks and planted narratives that supported the royal “hierarchy.”

Harry also took aim at royal aides, grinning as he remarked, “It’s a dirty game,” while an ally of the California-based couple provocatively claimed that a “war” had been waged against Meghan since she joined the royal family.

Meghan and Harry attend the Ripple of Hope Gala – an event for which tickets sold for up to $1 million each – to collect a human rights award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation, an award that Barack Obama and Hillary counts Clinton among the former recipients.

Meghan went all out with her ensemble for the evening, opting to wear a tailored, form-fitting white Louis Vuitton dress that left her shoulders completely exposed, and also had a sassy thigh-high slit that flashed her skinny legs as she through it stepped the Manhattan rain.

She paired the look with a boxy black clutch and long gold earrings, while her brunette locks were swept back in a low bun, letting her glamorous makeup look shine through.

Despite the cold and rainy New York conditions, Meghan appeared to be wearing no tights — and she opted not to wear a coat, instead showing off her bare shoulders as she stepped into the Hilton Midtown Hotel.

Once inside, the pair ran down the red carpet very quickly, without pausing or speaking to photographers, instead smiling for the cameras before heading to the gala dinner, which is performed by Alec Baldwin.