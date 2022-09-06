Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s £17,800 Cartier watch as she joins Prince Harry in Dusseldorf

Meghan Markle shone in a range of luxury jewelery as she and her husband Prince Harry attended an Invictus Games event in Düsseldorf today.

Dressed in a £245 cream knit cardigan by LA-based designer Anine Bing, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex added a touch of glitter to her ensemble with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s £17,800 Cartier Tank watch in gold. .

She also wore her £5,000 Cartier Love bracelet, which she’s owned since at least 2017, as well as her £271,000 engagement ring – which she believes paired with a $3,000 mini gold tennis bracelet designed by Jennifer Meyer.

Meghan, mum of two, completed her look – which included a £1,040 beige wide-leg and wool-blend Brandon Maxwell trousers – with dainty gold stud earrings.

She attended today’s event with the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex to mark the year-long countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games, which were postponed due to the pandemic.

The Tank watch, once owned by Diana and believed to be a gift from Harry to Meghan, cost £17,800 at the time, but is probably worth much more now given its history, and is one of the pieces Meghan wears today.

The elegant timepiece was worn by Diana on a number of occasions, including a 1997 visit to London’s Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple and an engagement to the British Lung Foundation that same year.

Known as a fan of the Tank watch, Meghan released her own two-tone version in 2015 when “Suits” was picked up for a third season.

At the time, she told Hello Magazine, “I’ve always had a craving for the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out that Suits had been picked up for our third season – which felt like such a milestone at the time – I gave up completely and bought the two-tone version

“I got it engraved on the back, “To MM From MM” and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That makes pieces special, the connection you have with them.’

Meghan has received several items from Diana’s collection. They include Diana’s butterfly earrings and gold bracelet that she wore on their 2018 Australian tour.

Symbol: One of her other old favorites was a gold Cartier Love bracelet, which is also believed to have been a gift from Prince Harry in the early days of their romance

Still, the watch is a favorite and often spotted. The watch had been gifted to Diana by her father on her 21st birthday.

Meghan has always been known to prefer more flashy jewelry staples, while members of the royal family typically prefer to keep their accessories to a bare minimum, and her choice of bling for her latest look was no different.

Next to the Cartier watch, the mother of two stacked a £5,000 Cartier Love bracelet.

It’s a design she’s often worn in the past, and is also believed to have been a gift from Prince Harry in the early days of their romance.

The oval Cartier band is made of two C-shaped halves screwed together and the only way to remove it is with a screwdriver, such as the included 18-carat band – a feature that is said to be inspired by medieval chastity belts.

The Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson each also had earlier versions of the Cartier Love Bracelet.

Meghan looked effortlessly elegant as she walked the red carpet with her husband in a £245 cream knit top and £1,040 wide leg trousers

Meghan showed off her natural beauty while wearing understated makeup and a minimalist outfit as she arrived at the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event

Meghan also wore her £271,000 engagement ring, which was originally designed by Prince Harry and court jewelers Cleave and Company using one stone from Botswana and two smaller stones from Diana’s collection.

Harry proposed to Meghan in November 2017 with the glittering ring consisting of a solid yellow gold band – but in 2019 images revealed that the design had been changed to include a thinner band set with several solid diamonds around it.

Shortly after their engagement, Prince Harry spoke about the design process behind the ring and explained that he had chosen each element to ensure it perfectly suited his bride-to-be’s tastes.

‘The ring is clearly yellow gold, because that is’ [Meghan’s] I got my favorite and main stone from Botswana and the small diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure she joins us on this crazy journey together,” he said.

Meghan called it ‘incredible’ explaining: ‘All about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana’s stones] and of course not being able to meet his mother, it’s so important to me to know she’s part of this with us.

Meghan beamed as she stood next to her husband Harry as they attended the event together

Meghan smiled as she shook hands with an official during the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event, marking the countdown to next year’s event

‘It’s very special to have this [ring], what kind of links you come from and Botswana, which is important to us. It’s perfect.’

Meghan is also said to have added a more ornate $3,000 mini gold tennis bracelet designed by Jennifer Meyer. On her website, the jewelry designer describes the bracelet as a “chic addition to everyday style” and “a real staple.”

Harry and Meghan arrived in Dusseldorf after being photographed leaving Frogmore Cottage earlier this morning. The couple stayed last night in Windsor, which had been their permanent home until they left the UK and settled in America.

They were just half a mile away from Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, who recently moved there from London – but the brothers aren’t expected to meet amid reports of a deep rift.

Harry and Meghan, embarking on a whirlwind European journey, met officials and competitors at next year’s Invictus Games event to mark the year’s countdown to the event, which will be the sixth of its kind since the Duke won the Games. founded in 2014. .

The Duke of Sussex, who served in the British Army for ten years, established the Games as a space for wounded and sick soldiers to compete in an arena where they can show they are not limited by their injuries.

He was inspired to host the Invictus Games after seeing a similar event, the Warrior Games, in the US state of Colorado in 2013, in which participants injured military personnel.

The 2023 Games in Düsseldorf will be held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena – and have been postponed until next year due to the Covid pandemic.

Meghan and Harry make a quick stopover in Germany before returning to the UK on Thursday to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity of which Harry has been a patron for several years.