Meghan Markle  ‘used trip to Rwanda as a backdrop for fashion shoot’, explosive biography claims 

Meghan Markle “used a charity trip to Rwanda as the setting for a fashion shoot” after bringing “suitcases of clothes” and “urging” she could bring a Canadian photographer, an explosive biography claims today.

According to Bower, the connection between the Duchess and the charity came through ad agency KBS after Matt Hassell, the creative director in Toronto, suggested she would be “ideal” for promoting WVC.

He wrote that Surminski only spoke to Meghan for “30 minutes” before the actress agreed to promote the project to build water wells in poor villages.

Film producer Surminski could no longer travel to the country and instead Meghan arrived with a team of World Vision marketing executives and a Canadian cameraman.

Bower wrote that after filming with the kids playing with clean water, Meghan “disappeared” with the fashion photographer.

In his new book Revenge, Tom Bower describes how the Duchess of Sussex was invited on the trip by World Vision Canada in January 2016 to be part of a film promoting the charity’s work to build wells in the African country.

He wrote: ‘Jurina spent hours photographing the perfectly coiffed actress as she hugged, squeezed and smiled at the village children.’

Meanwhile, he wrote that Surminksi felt the Duchess was “on a path with visions that something good would happen in the end, but her destiny was unknown.”

Jurina would later post the fashion photos to his website, with Bower noting that they would be “more valuable” eight months later.

She wrote on her website The Tig at the time and discussed her time in Rwanda, where she volunteered in a refugee camp.

In the emotional piece, Meghan said she split her time between Hollywood and humanitarian work.

She wrote on her website: ‘My life is shifting from refugee camps to red carpets, I choose both because these worlds can actually coexist.’

She continued: ‘I’ve never wanted to be a lady who eats lunch – I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works. And this kind of work is what nourishes my soul and nourishes my purpose.’

She added: “Guiding my heart through the swinging pendulum from excessive to lack of access is sometimes a challenge.”

Other bombshells from the book claim Meghan allegedly made the Duchess of Cambridge cry prior to her wedding to Prince Harry in a row over bridesmaid dresses – a claim Meghan has denied.

Bower wrote that Kate Middleton “burped into tears” after Meghan “unfavorably compared Princess Charlotte to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter.”

The claims are the latest in a long string of disputed accounts about an alleged altercation between Meghan and Kate over bridesmaid dresses.

Speaking about the incident in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, the Duchess of Sussex said: “She (Kate) was upset about something, but she owned it and she apologised. And she brought me flowers.’

Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his book and said Meghan had warned her loved ones not to talk to him.

He said: ‘She made it pretty clear to all her friends and people who work for her not to talk to me, so it was quite an uphill battle, but I got enough people to talk to me, more than enough, I got about 80 people.’

Presenter Ben Shephard asked how the story could be an unbiased account if the author had interviewed people who dislike the Duchess of Sussex.

Bower replied, “Because I’ve searched it, I never put things in it that aren’t true and cannot be verified.”