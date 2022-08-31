Meghan Markle – Today presenter swipes at Duchess for ‘talking as much as her guests’ on podcast

Meghan Markle has received a lot of criticism from the Australian media after the release of her bombshell interview with The Cut and controversial Archetypes podcast.

And the backlash continued on Wednesday when entertainment reporter Sam Rubin taunted the Duchess of Sussex, 41, on the latest episode of her podcast, which features an interview with Mariah Carey.

LA-based Rubin, 62, teased Meghan as he described the interview to fellow anchors Ally Langdon and David Campbell, saying she spends a surprising amount of airtime talking about herself.

“What I find interesting here is that when you talk about a podcast… you learn about the guest. But these first two episodes [seem to be] feed Meghan to talk about Meghan,’ he said.

“So here, with Mariah Carey, they’re both discussing growing up as biracial kids, feelings of exclusion and all that. So it’s very interesting how these guys are booked,” he continued.

Rubin noted that the other celebrities yet to appear on the podcast — including Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu — appear to have been selected because they share the same experience of exile that Meghan claims to have had.

“I think, instead of a straight ‘I’ll ask the question and then wait for the star to give a really long answer,’ Meghan talks as much as the guests,” he said.

On her latest podcast episode, Meghan told Mariah that she was first treated as a “black woman” when she started dating Prince Harry.

The former Suits star said “things really changed” for her after she entered royal life.

Meghan said she was inspired by the singer when she was a child because Ms Carey, 53, is a mixed race. Mariah’s father is African American and Venezuelan, while her mother is white Irish.

The Duchess, whose estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is black, said that when Carey first appeared in the music world, she thought, ‘Oh my god. Someone who looks like me. She’s mixed like me,” adding that she was a “fangirl” of the star.

This week’s episode is called: ‘The Duality of Diva’, where Meghan herself was branded a diva by Ms Carey and the Duchess admitted she went into ‘silent rebellion’.

Meghan said at the end of the episode, “It stopped me in my tracks. I started to sweat a little. I began to writhe in my seat in this silent revolt. Why would you say that?’

“My head really turned on what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to get her to say that,” before adding, “She meant diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig. I heard it like the word diva, as I think about it. But at the time, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as ambitious,” she continued.

“And how a highly charged word can mean something different to each of us, it’s mind-boggling to me,” she added.

Meghan had called on the superstar singer to appear on her Archetypes podcast after her friend Serena Williams appeared last week.

In this episode, Meghan lamented how she had to continue her engagements on a royal tour in South Africa after a fire in son Archie’s bedroom.

The Duchess also lashed out at those who criticized her for being “ambitious” when she started dating Harry.