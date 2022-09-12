Meghan Markle thanks teen royal fan for coming to pay her respects to the Queen

Meghan Markle told a royal fan she had a “beautiful” name and thanked her for coming to Windsor to pay her respects to the royal family after the Queen’s death.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was pictured hugging avid royal fan Amelka Zak, 14, during a walk in Windsor on Saturday afternoon with Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A TikTok video has revealed Meghan thanked Amelka for standing in line to greet the royals as they watched the tribute to the late monarch, telling her how much the family appreciated it.

'Amazing moment': Teenager Amelka Zak, 14, is seen hugging the Duchess during the walk in Windsor to watch the floral tribute to the Queen yesterday

After asking the name of the 14-year-old royal fan, the Duchess said: ‘Amelka? How beautiful.’

The mother of two added: ‘Thank you for being here, it means so much to the family. We appreciate it.’

After asking how long Amelka and her friends had been waiting for, to which the teenager replied for two hours, the Duchess said, “Oh god. Okay, hope you can go home soon, we appreciate you being here.’

When Amelka asked if she could hug the Duchess, Meghan replied, “Of course” before hugging the teen.

Meanwhile, an out-of-control friend said to Meghan, “You’re so beautiful.”

The clip was captioned: ‘Harry and Meghan were both absolutely gorgeous! Here’s the hug everyone is talking about.

The teen told CNN she was happy to see the princes and their wives reunited

The ‘fab four’ reunite in Windsor to mourn the death of The Queen; it was the couple’s first time together in public since March 2020

“It was so beautiful to see and she is such a beautiful woman inside and out. We love you Meghan.”

Amelka later told CNN that she had wanted to share a hug to show the royal that she was still loved by the British.

She said, ‘We were just waiting for her to come and she came up to me and asked what my name was and how my day was, how long I had been waiting.

“And I asked her if I could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was quite a great moment. I’m still shaking now.’

The shocked teen said she wanted to give the American a warm welcome after “everything that happened.”

“Everyone kind of encouraged me and I think I felt like I had to get in the way because somehow I look up to her and it felt like the right thing to do.”

She explained that she was delighted to see the Princes reunited, saying: “It was really nice to see William and Kate and Megan and Harry together.

“And it was fine, but I just wanted to show her that she’s welcome here, I guess. And wanted to hug her after everything that happened, really, now.’

Surprising hug: Amelka said, “I asked her if I could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was quite a great moment. I’m still shaking now.’

After the Duchess of Sussex touched the teenager on the shoulder, the couple started talking

She revealed that with ‘everyone who encouraged me’ she decided to ask the royal for a hug

The pair then shared a warm hug, with Amelka saying the moment after that made her tremble

As Meghan walked away to chat with other guests, she touched the teen’s elbow

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan and Harry appeared in black at Windsor Castle on Saturday night to inspect the sea of ​​floral arrangements laid outside the gates of the Berkshire estate in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The reunion marks the first time the two couples have all appeared in public since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown.

Harry and Meghan, who resigned from the front lines two years ago to strike on their own in California and then launched a string of bombshell allegations against The Firm, held hands as they watched the tribute, with Harry at one point. moment lovingly his hand on Meghan is back.

They were seen pointing to various tributes and discussing as members of the crowd waved at them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look at the tributes left after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Windsor Castle on Saturday

Harmony? The princes seemed to have put their problems aside to honor the memory of the Queen

A benefactor who spoke to Harry and Meghan told MailOnline: “It’s lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back into a good relationship.

“A beautiful ripple passed through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully the healing between Harry and his brother can now begin. I am so excited to have seen them both together. It’s beautiful.’

Another mourner said: ‘We couldn’t believe it when the gates opened, and we saw William and Harry walking downstairs with Meghan and Kate. I’ll be honest, there was a bit of moaning when Harry and Meghan came by our side, but I gave him a bunch of flowers and he happily took them.

“I’m glad they came out together and as a family I’m glad they all took the time to say hello to the crowd. Sad things like funerals bring families together, so I hope when they get back to California they think long and hard about everything that happened.”

It comes after it was reported that King Charles had ‘told’ Prince Harry not to take his wife Meghan to Balmoral Castle while he and other senior royals ran to the dying queen’s neighbor.