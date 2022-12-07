Meghan Markle thanks listeners after her Archetypes podcast won People’s Choice Award

The Duchess of Sussex shared a statement thanking listeners and voters after winning a People’s Choice Award.

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, produced as part of an £18 million deal with Spotify, has been named the Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards.

The podcast received the award last night at a show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

And in a statement released tonight, the Duchess said her listeners’ support “means the world.”

She said, “Thank you to all the Archetypes supporters and fans who voted for us for this special People’s Choice Award.

“I loved putting my hands in the process, sitting in bed late at night, writing and working creatively.

And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversations with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and listening with all of you.

It’s been such a labor of love with an amazing team each of whom has been instrumental in bringing this series to life.

Special thanks to Terry Wood who was my right-hand man on this special project along with Catherine, Rebecca, Andy, Matt and the wider team who all worked hard to make every moment resonate.

A huge thank you to everyone who voted. Your support means the world.’

In the first season of Meghan’s podcast, she was joined by guests such as Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Jameela Jamil and Paris Hilton.

Meghan Markle listens to a broadcast through headphones while visiting youth-focused radio station Reprezent FM in South London in January 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City last night

Harry and Meghan held hands as they headed to the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City

The Duchess was not on hand to receive the award when she attended the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City.

Meghan was seen holding Prince Harry’s hand as he put his arm around her shoulder just before the pair took the stage to collect an ‘anti-racism’ award.

While sitting on stage next to Meghan, Harry discussed the importance of storytelling, saying, “Ultimately, we now live in this world where sharing experiences and sharing stories has a huge impact,” adding that it was important to to undertake “if you are in a position of influence, leadership, or otherwise”.

The pair were very animated as they spoke in front of the crowd, sometimes bursting into laughter together and exchanging affectionate touches with others.

The pair attend the gala — for which tickets sold for up to $1 million each — to collect the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation’s Human Rights Award, an award previously won by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. On stage, they were interviewed by Kerry Kennedy, president of the foundation and daughter of her namesake.

Their presence at the New York event came days before the launch of their explosive Netflix show

Meghan went all out with her ensemble for the evening, opting to wear a tailored, form-fitting white Louis Vuitton dress that left her shoulders completely exposed, and also had a sassy thigh-high slit that flashed her skinny legs as she through it stepped the Manhattan rain.

It came just hours before the launch of the couple’s explosive Netflix series, after inflammatory trailers promoting their forthcoming documentary appeared in which they hinted that Buckingham Palace was leaking and “planting” negative stories about them.

Harry claimed the couple had suffered from leaks and planted stories that supported the royal family’s “hierarchy.”

But royal sources insist it was “absolutely wrong” to suggest that Harry and Meghan had been briefed and that “unprecedented steps” had been taken to support them.