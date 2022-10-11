Meghan Markle slams society's 'mistrust of women's emotions' citing Serena Williams' health battle

Society is too quick to “light the gas” on women over health issues, calling them “emotional”, “crazy” or even “hysterical”, Meghan Markle has told listeners tuning in to her latest episode. Archetypes podcast.

In the 55-minute podcast, titled The Decoding of Crazy, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, referred to how her close friend, retired tennis star Serena Williams, also 41, was told by a nurse after the birth of her daughter Olympia, now five, that she ‘talked crazy’ after expressing fears of blood clots.

Markle said the concerns of Williams, who had previously suffered from blood clots, turned out to be true, but it took ‘too long’ for her to be taken seriously.

Markle said when her friend asked for a CT scan after feeling unwell, a nurse told the tennis star: ‘I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy.’

In the latest episode of the Archetypes podcast, Markle interviewed Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu.

She also interviewed comedian Aparna Nancherla and the pair discussed medical gaslighting, saying many women’s fears were dismissed by health professionals.

Markle continues in the episode to say that Williams ‘knew her body’ and that a subsequent scan showed she had blood clots.

She says: ‘And thankfully she finally got the life-saving attention she needed. But god, it took way too long. Longing for her to be listened to, and it’s like, for so many women, especially women of color, who are at stake with this, they’re huge.’

Meghan, who was spotted with husband Harry in Windsor last month, says in the introduction to the latest podcast: ‘Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical or what about nuts?’

In the episode, the 41-year-old also talks about feeling ‘lonely’ and ‘like I didn’t fit in’ at school, before she describes how – as an adult – she often wants to ‘feel so deeply that it’s like an Adele album’, but believes she has been conditioned not to show intense emotion in public.

The Duchess then continues: ‘Now, if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be quite easy to see. How many of us just have our hands in the air? By the way, me too. And it’s no wonder when you consider how widespread these brands are in our culture.’

Meghan then plays a series of quotes, including one from the US sitcom How I Met Your Mother, where character Neil Patrick Harris, who plays the character Barney, says: ‘If she’s so crazy, she must be so hot.’ This is followed by conservative philosopher Jordan Peterson, who says: ‘I don’t think men can control crazy women’.

The third segment comes from another American sitcom, Scrubs, where fictional female doctor Elliot (Sarah Chalke) comments: ‘I can’t do it, Carla! I can’t hide the crazy one minute longer! I’m just that this big cuckoo mountain is about to erupt and spew melted mad over him and he’s going to die like this.’

After the segments aired, Meghan said: ‘Calling someone crazy or hysterical completely dismisses their experience and minimizes what they’re feeling. It keeps going to the point where anyone who has been labeled it enough times can be turned on to believe they are actually sick or sometimes worse, to the point where real problems of all kinds are ignored . Well, that’s not happening today.’

At the end of the podcast, Meghan read from a poem, Breathe by Becky Hemsley, which she said was texted to her by a friend and has acted as her ‘north star’ under Archetypes.

The strikingly personal passage describes a woman faced with conflicting expectations who continues to find solace in nature. In the end, she decides ‘one day’ to ‘ask what was best for herself’… ‘instead of trying to please everyone else’.

The new release is described as an ‘in-depth and vulnerable conversation’ with Indian actress Deepika Padukone, American comedian Jenny Slate and American actress Constance Wu, who bravely revealed how she once tried to take her own life.