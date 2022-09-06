Meghan Markle reveals she was an ‘ugly duckling’ in latest episode of her podcast

Meghan Markle has revealed she considered herself an ‘ugly duckling’ during her childhood, telling The Office actress Mindy Kaling in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast that she struggled with the way she looked as a youngster.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, made the comments in the third podcast released on Spotify, telling Kaling that she was ‘not the pretty one’ when growing up and would often join clubs so she would have meetings at lunch and wouldn’t have to sit alone.

The 50-minute podcast was released as the couple jetted to Germany for an Invictus Games event, and also saw the two women discuss how men for a long time assumed they were funnier than their female counterparts, and the stigma of being a single woman.

Scroll down for video

Spotify today released the Duchess of Sussex’s third podcast in her ‘Archetypes’ series, in which she speaks with The Office actress Mindy Kaling; in the broadcast, Markle says she considered herself an ‘ugly duckling’ as a child

She told latest Archetypes podcast interviewee Kaling that she had ‘massive frizzy, curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth’ growing up (Markle pictured in childhood)

In the candid exchange, Kaling talks about how she tries to instill confidence in her own daughter, Katherine, four, by telling her she’s beautiful – but adds that she doesn’t think that’s always the right message.

Kaling says: ‘I grew up always feeling ugly, overweight, ‘othered’, and so, with my daughter, I’m always telling her that she’s beautiful to the point where my friend BJ is like “You can tell her other compliments!”.

The actress added that while the compliment ‘smart’ came her way, and gave her confidence in her studies, she wasn’t told she was beautiful.

The Duchess then shared her own experiences, saying she empathized with not being the ‘pretty one’ at school, much to the surprise of her interviewee.

‘Were you not the pretty one growing up?’ a shocked Kaling asks.

‘No, oh God, no!’ responds Markle, adding: ‘Ugly duckling’.

The Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 summit in Manchester last night; it was her first public speech since the couple left royal life in 2020

Meghan Markle (left, in a photo issued with her Spotify podcast) spoke to Mindy Kaling (right, in Los Angeles on August 11)

She clarified that her looks might have been considered unconventionally beautiful, saying she had ‘massive frizzy, curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth. I was the smart, one forever and ever and ever and ever – and then I sort of grew up.’

Kaling replies she expected that Markle had been ‘the hot girl who, like, has her head screwed on right’ at school, ‘because her mom’s probably, like, really cool.’

Prince Harry’s wife explained that while at school at the Hollywood Schoolhouse and, later, all-girls Catholic school, Immaculate Heart, in Los Angeles she struggled to fit in with her peers.

She explains: ‘I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in.

The podcast sees the 41-year-old (pictured in Manchester with Prince Harry) discuss how she struggled to fit in with her peers at Immaculate Heart, an all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles

‘And so I just became, well, I was like, okay then, I’ll become the president of the multi-cultural club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this… and French club. And by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime, so I didn’t have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy.’

Kaling tells the former Suits star that listening to her recount her experiences of a lonely childhood make her more easy to relate to, saying that she was ‘intimidated’ by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s apparently ‘successful’ lives before the podcast was recorded.

She told the duchess: ‘You do seem so intimidating, your life is together, you’re so beautiful.’

She gushes: ‘And like, even in the Oprah thing is like, “oh my God, she has chickens?” Who has their s*** together enough to raise chickens and kids? It’s nice to know that you were a lonely kid who didn’t like necessarily being that way.’

Mindy Kaling played Kelly Kapoor (left) in the American version of The Office alongside BJ Novak as Ryan Howard (right)

The new podcast was expected to come out on the streaming service at 12.30pm today – like last week’s episode with Mariah Carey – but ended up being released two hours early at 10.30am as the couple head to Germany.

The description on Spotify says: ‘Meghan speaks candidly with Mindy Kaling who opens up in an unprecedented conversation about the joys, challenges, and stigmas of her life as a single, unmarried woman – plus her decision to start a family on her own.

‘This episode also features New York Magazine writer Rebecca Traister, who unpacks the many archetypes that have followed single women for generations.’

It comes as the couple are set to appear in Germany for an Invictus Games event later on today, fresh from Meghan’s first in-person address in Britain since quitting as a working royal.

Meghan Markle says she grew up dreaming of a ‘perfect, cookie cutter lifestyle’ inspired by the Archie Comics she read as a girl – and jokes the character also led to a ‘love of red heads and the name’

By Harriet Johnston for MailOnline

Meghan Markle has said revealed she ‘read a lot of Archie Comics’ as a child – as she confessed she ‘loves red heads and the name’ on her latest podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, released the third episode of her series today as she jetted to Dusseldorf for the launch of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, the Paralympic-style event for servicemen and women founded by the prince.

The royal mother-of-two spoke with A-lister actress Mindy Kaling during the episode, discussing the term ‘spinster’ and what it is like to be a mother.

During the episode, Meghan spoke of how she ‘romanticized’ the life portrayed in the magazines, explaining: ‘My son is not named after the comic books but I loved them. I collected them.’

After Archie Mountbatten Windsor was born on May 7 2019, fans of both the comic books and Riverdale — the CW teen drama based on the series — were delighted to learn that he shares a name with the red-headed title character Archie Andrews.

Meghan Markle, 41, has said revealed she ‘read a lot of Archie Comics’ as a child – as she confessed she ‘loves red heads and the name’ on her latest podcast Archetypes

The American comic book hero Archie is undoubtedly an icon, but he actually isn’t as widely known in the UK

I was alone so much as a child, I read a lot of Archie Comic books.

She continued: ‘I always wanted this cookie cutter perfect life – and you looked at that, and the boy in the letterman jacket…I romanticized that.

‘It’s all part of the things that make you have this idea of the things you want when you grow up.’

The Duchess went on to compare herself to the character Betty Cooper from the comics, who was a love interest of Archie.

When Meghan and Prince Harry revealed their son’s name on their Instagram account on May 8 2019, fans couldn’t resist theorizing that they must be fans of the series

The character was portrayed as popular, with a desire to help the homeless, read to the senior citizens, and rescue wounded animals and birds.

Meanwhile she also loved cooking and was one of the most intelligent of the characters in the comic book series.

Meghan said: ‘I’m way more Betty than Veronica and I’m the smart one, not the pretty one, and am I going to get the guy one day? All this stuff was wrapped up in reading Archie Comic books and It’s aspirational in some ways.

She went on to giggle as she confessed: ‘I like red heads and I like the name Archie too! It’s full circle!’

The royal couple have not previously revealed why they chose the name Archie for their son, but have long been theories abound.

Spotify today released the Duchess’ third podcast in her ‘Archetypes’ series, in which she speaks with The Office actress Mindy about the ‘stigma’ of life as a single woman, two hours earlier than expected

The American comic book hero is undoubtedly an icon, but he actually isn’t as widely known in the UK.

However, his profile has increased in the UK thanks to the popularity of Riverdale and heartthrob KJ Apa, who plays Archie on the show.

When Meghan and Prince Harry revealed their son’s name on their Instagram account on May 8 2019, fans couldn’t resist theorizing that they must be fans of the series.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to celebrate the royal baby’s name, writing: ‘Best. Crossover. Ever. #Riverdale goes ROYAL. Congrats to the Meghan and Harry #archie!’

The episode was released today as Meghan and Harry headed to Germany on the next leg of their pseudo-royal tour of the UK and Europe

Meanwhile, the official account for the show tweeted a GIF of its flame-haired star putting his dukes up in a boxing ring with the caption, ‘Proud to be Archie.’

Spotify today released the Duchess’ third podcast in her ‘Archetypes’ series, in which she speaks with The Office actress Mindy about the ‘stigma’ of life as a single woman, two hours earlier than expected.

The new podcast was expected to come out on the streaming service at 12.30pm today – like last week’s episode with Mariah Carey – but ended up being released two hours early at 10.30am as the couple head to Germany.

The description on Spotify says: ‘Meghan speaks candidly with Mindy Kaling who opens up in an unprecedented conversation about the joys, challenges, and stigmas of her life as a single, unmarried woman – plus her decision to start a family on her own.

‘This episode also features New York Magazine writer Rebecca Traister, who unpacks the many archetypes that have followed single women for generations.’

The episode was released today as Meghan and Harry headed to Germany on the next leg of their pseudo-royal tour of the UK and Europe – where police will close junctions and set up miles of roadblocks to stop them and their entourage being stuck in traffic.

On Thursday the couple will attend the WellChild Awards, which celebrate the bravery of young people from across the UK who have coped with a serious illness or disability.

The red carpet is being rolled out for the Sussexes on their first ever visit to Germany – even though their trip is as private citizens. The couple will be given the same sort of welcome afforded to visiting heads of state when they arrive for a reception and book signing at the town hall in Dusseldorf today.

Meghan Markle says that as a young girl she dreamed of a glitzy LA wedding complete with a ‘strapless, poofy dress’ and hotel venue – and admits her royal nuptials with Harry would have been ‘hard to imagine’

By Claire Toureille for MailOnline

Meghan Markle has revealed how she planned her dream wedding as a teenager as part of a school assignment today.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, explained how she was fourteen-years-old when she was assigned the project of describing her dream big day for Religious Class.

The royal, who studied at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, said she wanted to wear a ‘strapless, poofy dress’, and to host the event at the Bel Air hotel in Los Angeles.

The mother-of-two married her first husband Trevor Engleson in a low-key wedding in Jamaica in 2011, while her second wedding to Prince Harry took place on 19 May 2018 in Windsor, in front of an international audience of 11.5 million.

Speaking on the podcast, Meghan said: ‘When I was 14, I planned my wedding. Not my actual wedding, that would have been a bit harder to imagine.

‘This wedding was an assignment for my Religion two class in Catholic school,’ she went on.

‘I remember everything little thing about it. I wanted it to be at the Bel Air hotel, and there was a swan lake and I wanted the cake to be from Hansen’s Bakery,’ she added.

It is believed the venue Meghan was referring to is the Hotel Bel Air, a five star luxury hotel which is beloved by celebrities and stars.

The Duchess continued: ‘And the dress, oh my goodness the dress. It was strapless and poufy and I had seen it in a bridal magazine.

‘And I bought it. Not the dress, I bought the bridal magazine.’

Meghan revealed she took the school project seriously because she wanted to get an A, and that she got the grade she wanted.

Later, she said she learned during a recent visit to Immaculate Heart that the assignment had been removed from the curriculum.

The glitzy Bel Air affair Meghan imagined when she was 14 is very different from either of the Duchess’ weddings.

While she didn’t reference her first big day in the podcast, Meghan first wed Trevor at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios in front of about 100 guests after dating for seven years in 2011.

It was reported that Meghan’s first nuptials lasted four days, included beer pong, wheelbarrow races and skinny dipping.

It was revealed by The Sun in 2018 that the Duchess of Sussex gave out marijuana as a party favour.

Meghan and Trevor divorced in 2013, with the couple citing strain due to her filming schedule in Toronto for Suits, while he had to remain in Los Angeles for work.

The Duchess’ second wedding took place at St George Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 1,200 guests, which included the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as other senior members of the royal family in 2018.

Meghan opted for a bespoke Givenchy number designed by the fashion house’s creative director Clare Waight Keller.

The bespoke creation was estimated to have cost £200,000, including £78,000 for custom-made fabric and £4,000 for fittings at the time of the wedding.

Later on, for the evening wedding reception, Meghan opted for sleeker Stela McCartney gown, made form lily white silk, which was sleeveless and halter neck and sleeveless silhouette.

The glitzy event saw the couple celebrate their union with a lavish party at Windsor Castle, which was attended by Meghan’s famous pals, including Serena Williams, and the Beckhams, and George and Amal Clooney.

The evening is reported to have ended with fireworks, and the whole wedding was expected to cost a whopping £32million at the time.

Spotify today released the Duchess’ third podcast in her ‘Archetypes’ series, in which she speaks with The Office actress Mindy about the ‘stigma’ of life as a single woman, two hours earlier than expected.

The new podcast was expected to come out on the streaming service at 12.30pm today – like last week’s episode with Mariah Carey – but ended up being released two hours early at 10.30am as the couple head to Germany.

The description on Spotify says: ‘Meghan speaks candidly with Mindy Kaling who opens up in an unprecedented conversation about the joys, challenges, and stigmas of her life as a single, unmarried woman – plus her decision to start a family on her own.

‘This episode also features New York Magazine writer Rebecca Traister, who unpacks the many archetypes that have followed single women for generations.’

The episode was released today as Meghan and Harry headed to Germany on the next leg of their pseudo-royal tour of the UK and Europe – where police will close junctions and set up miles of roadblocks to stop them and their entourage being stuck in traffic.

On Thursday the couple will attend the WellChild Awards, which celebrate the bravery of young people from across the UK who have coped with a serious illness or disability.

The red carpet is being rolled out for the Sussexes on their first ever visit to Germany – even though their trip is as private citizens. The couple will be given the same sort of welcome afforded to visiting heads of state when they arrive for a reception and book signing at the town hall in Dusseldorf today.