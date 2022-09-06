Meghan Markle revealed she planned her wedding aged 14 for a school assignment 

Meghan Markle has revealed how she planned her dream wedding today as a teenager as part of a school assignment.

On the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex explained how she was fourteen years old when she was assigned the project to chronicle her big dream day for the religious class.

The royal, who attended Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, said she wanted to wear a “strapless, baggy dress” and host the event at the Bel Air hotel in Los Angeles.

The mother of two married her first husband Trevor Engleson in a low-key wedding in Jamaica in 2011, while her second wedding to Prince Harry took place in Windsor on May 19, 2018, before an international audience of 11.5 million.

Meghan said in the podcast, “When I was 14, I planned my wedding. Not my real wedding, that would have been a little harder to imagine.

“This wedding was an assignment for my religion two grade in Catholic school,” she continued.

‘I remember everything small about it. I wanted it to be at the Bel Air hotel, and there was a swan lake and I wanted the cake to come from Hansen’s Bakery,” she added.

It is believed that the location Meghan referred to is the Hotel Bel Air, a luxury five-star hotel loved by celebrities and stars.

The Duchess continued: ‘And the dress, oh my god the dress. It was strapless and ottoman and I had seen it in a bridal magazine.

‘And I bought it. Not the dress, I bought the bridal magazine.’

Meghan revealed that she took the school project seriously because she wanted to get a 10 and that she got the grade she wanted.

She later said that during a recent visit to Immaculate Heart, she learned that the assignment had been dropped from the curriculum.

In the podcast, the Duchess said she dreamed of having a glitzy affair at the Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles when she was growing up.

The glitzy Bel Air affair Meghan imagined when she was 14 is very different from the Duchess’ weddings.

Though she didn’t reference her first big day in the podcast, Meghan first married Trevor at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios in front of about 100 guests after seven years of dating in 2011.

It was reported that Meghan’s first marriage lasted four days, which included beer pong, wheelbarrow races and skinny dipping.

In 2018, The Sun revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was handing out marijuana as a party favor.

Meghan and Trevor divorced in 2013, and the couple cited tension over her Toronto shooting schedule for Suits while he had to stay in Los Angeles for work.

The Duchess’s second wedding took place at St George Chapel at Windsor Castle before 1,200 guests, including the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as other senior members of the Royal Family in 2018.

Meghan opted for a custom Givenchy number designed by the fashion house’s creative director Clare Waight Keller.

The bespoke creation cost an estimated £200,000, including £78,000 for bespoke fabric and £4,000 for fittings at the time of the wedding.

The episode was released today as Meghan and Harry headed to Germany for the next leg of their pseudo-royal tour of the UK and Europe (pictured yesterday)

Later, for the evening wedding reception, Meghan opted for a slimmer Stela McCartney gown, made of lily-white silk, which was sleeveless and featured a halter neck and a sleeveless silhouette.

The glitzy event saw the pair celebrate their union with a lavish party at Windsor Castle, attended by Meghan’s celebrity friends, including Serena Williams, and the Beckhams, and George and Amal Clooney.

The evening is said to have ended with fireworks and the entire wedding was expected to cost a whopping £32 million at the time.

Spotify today released the Duchess’ third podcast in its “Archetypes” series, in which she speaks with The Office actress Mindy two hours earlier than expected about the “stigma” of living as a single woman.

The new podcast was set to hit the streaming service at 12:30pm today — just like last week’s episode starring Mariah Carey — but ended up being released two hours earlier at 10:30am while the pair headed to Germany.

The description on Spotify says: ‘Meghan speaks candidly with Mindy Kaling, who opens up in an unprecedented conversation about the joys, challenges and stigmas of her life as a single, unmarried woman – plus her decision to start a family alone.

“This episode also features New York Magazine writer Rebecca Traister, who unfolds the many archetypes that single women have followed for generations.”

The episode was released today as Meghan and Harry headed to Germany for the next leg of their pseudo-royal tour of the UK and Europe – where police will close intersections and set up miles of roadblocks to prevent them and their entourage from getting trapped. sitting in traffic.

On Thursday, the couple will attend the WellChild Awards, which celebrate the bravery of young people from across the UK who have suffered serious illness or disability.

The red carpet is being rolled out for the Sussexes on their first ever visit to Germany – even though their journey is as private citizens. The couple will receive the same kind of welcome as visiting heads of state when they arrive today for a reception and signing at Dusseldorf City Hall.