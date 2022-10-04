Meghan Markle releases delayed fourth episode of Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast resumed today on Spotify after a four-week hiatus following the Queen’s death.

The Duchess of Sussex explores the ‘Dragon Lady’ stereotype in her latest episode released this morning with journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho.

The Duchess began by talking about her experience growing up in Los Angeles, which was ‘full of culture that you could see, feel, hear and taste on a daily basis’ and said she had a ‘real love’ for get to know other cultures. .

Speaking about going to a Korean spa with her mother as a teenager, she added: ‘It’s a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty because you come into a room with women from 9 to maybe 90 who everyone walks around naked waiting to get a body scrub on one of these tables that are all lined up. All I wanted was a bathing suit.

‘When I got over that teenage embarrassment, my mum and I went upstairs, sat in a room and had a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles.’

The Duchess criticized the films Austin Powers and Kill Bill for presenting ‘caricatures of women of Asian descent as often over sexualised or aggressive’.

Meghan said she was not aware of the stigma attached to women of Asian descent until many years later. “The Dragon Lady, the East Asian temptress whose mysterious alien allure is written as both tempting and deadly,” she told Cho.

‘This has seeped into much of our entertainment. But this toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent, it doesn’t just end when the credits roll.’

Revealed: Meghan Markle hires fact-checkers for her Spotify podcast series Archetypes

By Richard Eden for the Daily Mail

Meghan Markle has hired a fact-checker for her long-awaited Spotify podcast series, Archetypes.

Her poise and passion in front of a camera or a microphone is unparalleled in royal history. But these gifts have not blinded the Duchess of Sussex to the fact that she, like the rest of humanity, is fallible.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden can reveal Meghan has hired a ‘fact checker’ for Archetypes, which resumes today after being suspended immediately following the Queen’s death.

Meghan has not chosen a run-of-the-mill recruit, but a young and very talented American writer, Nicole Pasulka, whose interests closely mirror her own.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet American singer Pharrell Williams at the European premiere of Disney’s The Lion King

“I write about criminal justice, activism, race, music, business, queer culture and gender,” Pasulka warns visitors to her website, which mentions that she is “currently writing a book.”

In fact, her book came out this summer – titled: How You Get Famous.

Lest the uninitiated jump to the conclusion that it is a fictional account of an attractive, mixed-race American actress catapulted to international attention by marrying the youngest son of a king, they should think again.

Rather, it is ‘a deep dive into New York’s underground drag scene’ and has been praised as ‘an engaging book that will appeal to scholars of gender as well as anyone with an interest in queer culture’. There is currently no suggestion that Pasulka’s role will extend beyond the podcast.

A fact-checker could cut through the confusion that has occasionally — and unfortunately — followed some of Meghan’s statements. For example, in an interview with US magazine The Cut, she recalled chatting with a South African cast member of The Lion King at the film’s London premiere in 2019

It’s a shame. A fact-checker could cut through the confusion that has occasionally — and unfortunately — followed some of Meghan’s statements.

For example, in an interview with US magazine The Cut, she recalled chatting with a South African cast member of The Lion King at the film’s London premiere in 2019.

‘He said, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets like we did when Mandela was released from prison,’ Meghan recalled.

Nevertheless, Dr. John Kani, the only South African cast member, pointed out that he has never met Meghan and was not at the premiere. Of course, as the late Queen memorably put it on another occasion, ‘memories may vary’.