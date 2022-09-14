Meghan Markle pulls out of glitzy LA awards ceremony

Meghan Markle has decided to withdraw from a lavish awards ceremony in LA after the Queen’s death last week.

Markle, 41, was to be celebrated with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton at a lavish event for Variety’s new “Power of Women” issue on September 28, and was said to have talked about the “tropes that hold back women.”

A source close to the awards ceremony said “Meghan has graciously declined to participate after Queen Elizabeth’s death.”

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently in London with Prince Harry for the Queen’s funeral, planned to speak out about stereotypes that harm women

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently in London with Prince Harry for the Queen's funeral, planned to speak out about stereotypes that harm women, and to highlight the work of Marshall Plan for Moms, a group dedicated to women's economic empowerment.

Other honorees still in attendance include Oprah Winfrey, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai and actress Elizabeth Olsen.

Meghan was expected to repeat the comments she made in her controversial podcast, Archetypes – which she indefinitely postponed following the death of the British monarch at the age of 96.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are also among the nominees and will speak at the event about ‘the importance of celebrating women and sharing their stories’

The brothers were joined by wives Catherine and Meghan as the ‘Fab Four’ greeted the crowd on Saturday, September 10.

She offered a possible preview of what her speech would have been in the final episode, telling actress Mindy Kaling that she was frustrated that she had been told “a million times” that she was lucky that Prince Harry chose her when they were engaged. .

“But luckily I have a partner who refuted that story for me and said, ‘They’re all wrong. I’m the lucky one because you chose me,” Markle said.

“But it’s gendered and it’s archetype and stereotype that you’re so lucky, and it just feeds the idea of ​​waiting for someone to tell you you’re good enough, as opposed to knowing you’re good enough on your own.”

Meghan has turned down Variety’s award as she and Harry navigate their return to the UK after nearly two years of constant sneaking with the Royals from their new home in Montecito, California.

Indeed, they amazed the world by appearing at Windsor Castle with William and Kate to meet benefactors and thank them for flowers on Saturday.

Oprah Winfrey and filmmaker Ava DuVernay (together above), who are behind the TV show Queen Sugar, will speak at the ceremony on September 28 about the importance of hiring female directors.

Their performance together in Windsor marked the first time the two couples have all appeared in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown.

And on Wednesday evening, they joined other members of the royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace after the Queen’s coffin was laid out in the Palace of Westminster.

It’s the latest sign that the brothers have put their strained relationship aside to form a united front as the royal family mourns Her Majesty’s passing.

Women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai (left) and actress Elizabeth Olsen (right) will also appear at the Variety event

The Hollywood Glitter of the Variety ceremony on September 28 will be a world away from the bleak events unfolding in London.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, who will soon have a documentary series celebrating “gutsy women,” will speak at the event about “the importance of celebrating women and sharing their stories.”

Winfrey and DuVernay, the masterminds of the hit TV drama Queen Sugar, will speak about the importance of hiring female directors.

Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate in history for her work promoting women’s rights in Pakistan, will speak about young people in film and television and support the Pillars Artist Fellowship.

Olsen, the star of Marvel’s WandaVison, plans to emphasize her support for Stuart House, a treatment program for sexually abused children.

Music icon Patti LaBelle unveils a new PSA to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

And the Social Impact Award, sponsored by Google, will be presented to Jacqueline Martinez Garcel for the impact she has made as CEO of the Latino Community