Meghan Markle needs to build brand that isn’t based on grievances if she wants to be global success

She said Prince Harry, 38, would ‘always be royal’ as Charles and Diana’s son

Meghan Markle must build her own brand based not only on her grievances if she is to become a global business success, a royal expert said.

When asked how sustainable the Sussex brand could be around the world now that the couple is half way outside the royal family, ex-Vanity stock editor Tina Brown said Prince Harry, 38, would “always be royal” as King’s son. Charles and Princess Diana.

She told the Cheltenham Literature Festival yesterday: “He will always have the iconic status that it has. He does have an identity, his Invictus [Games] has authenticity and that helps people.’

But she insisted that Harry’s wife, Meghan, 41, should find her own business and focus on that.

She said: “I think Meghan really needs to find what she cares about most and develop her own kind of brand that isn’t just a complaint brand, that’s actually something that we recognize as hers.

“It’s hard to find that and I don’t think she has found it yet, but I think she could if she rows back from always focusing on what didn’t work.”

Brown, speaking to promote her latest book, The Palace Papers, said that when the Sussexes stepped back as senior royals, they hadn’t anticipated the challenges of life outside the palace operation.

The Sussexes didn’t realize how difficult it was to create a rival platform. You are essentially at the mercy of PRs who [specialise in making people look good].’

“The people who have achieved it, the George Clooneys and the Oprahs, they are very good at it.

“It’s very difficult if you want to be above it. It’s much harder than it looks.’

Earlier this month, Richard Eden of the Mail revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had ditched Sunshine Sachs, the New York-based public relations outfit who had advised Meghan on the legal drama Suits since her days as an actress.

The couple have a string of big projects in the pipeline, including Harry’s upcoming memoir and a reality TV documentary as part of a $100 million deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Brown told the audience in Cheltenham that “the jury is out” in the US because of Harry and Meghan’s popularity.

“Since they’ve now put their livelihoods on product, on entertainment, it’s about what they do.

Meghan’s first Spotify podcast on Serena Williams was very successful – knocking America’s number one podcaster, Joe Rogan, out of the top spot.

“She has a good podcast voice. They now have to prove themselves in the gladiatorial arena of entertainment.”

Brown added that Harry’s book was “a big mistake” but that he was now under great pressure to publish.

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he feels’ [that it’s a mistake] but the truck has continued to roll. It’s not just the advance.

‘The publisher has a lot to do with it. I think it’s a big problem for them. I feel so bad for him right now.

“If he doesn’t make the book, I think it’s a big mess, business-wise, and if he does, it’ll really alienate him from his family.

“No matter how bad things get, nobody wants to be estranged from their family.”