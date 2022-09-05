Meghan Markle looks perfectly poised as she and Prince Harry travel to Manchester summit

Meghan Markle looked quintessentially stylish in a sophisticated polo top and trousers combination as she entered the London Euston side entrance today.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, accompanied Prince Harry, 37, to catch the train to Manchester for the One Young World summit, where the former American actress will deliver a keynote speech.

Meghan looked effortlessly elegant wearing a short sleeve top – presumably the £965 Eleanor Polo in Silk Cashmere from Brandon Maxwell – with silky cream trousers, paired with £760 suede Manolo Blahnik heels.

She kept her curly hair in a sleek ponytail and added a touch of glitter to her ensemble by wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, California-based Harry looked just as good in navy pants paired with a matching blazer when he arrived at the train station.

Harry and Meghan, who were seen without their children Archie and Lilibet, were driven the 27 miles from their UK base at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to Euston in a hybrid electric Range Rover – a journey that took about an hour – before entering the train station. .

The couple had previously seen each other grinning as they left Frogmore, as they were first photographed returning to the UK before embarking on their short European tour in the North West of England.

The Sussexes were joined by two bodyguards and followed by another Range Rover as they left the grounds of Windsor Castle, before Meghan gave her first speech to a British crowd since Megxit.

The Duke and Duchess had spent the night less than half a mile from Prince William, Kate and their three children – but the families are not expected to meet, in a decision that underscores the deep rift between the brothers.

It is their first public appearance in the UK since they returned for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June, as Harry’s legal battle with the Home Office continues after being denied 24/7 taxpayer-funded armed police bodyguards.

Harry and Meghan, pictured in New York on July 18, kick off their European tour today with a trip to Manchester

They head to Manchester for the opening of the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries and where Meghan will give a speech on gender equality.

The couple’s decision to use at least two private security companies and dog teams to form a steel ring around Bridgewater Hall comes just days after Meghan told The Cut Magazine in the US that it would take “a lot of effort” to forgiving and hinted that she can ‘say anything’, in what has been translated as a veiled threat to the royal family.

Where will Harry and Meghan visit on their European tour? Monday September 5: One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit The Sussexes will travel to Manchester on Monday, where Meghan, 41, will give a speech on gender equality. The summit brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries. The area around Bridgewater Hall, where the summit will be held, will be cleared 90 minutes before the couple’s arrival, The Times reports. However, Harry and Meghan have asked private security firms to provide a ‘ring of steel’ in Manchester for their appearance at the forum. The event will run from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Tuesday September 6: Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 After Monday’s trip to Manchester, the Sussexes will travel to Düsseldorf on Tuesday to celebrate a year ahead of Harry’s next Invictus Games. Harry previously announced that the sixth games will be held in September 2023. He and Meghan attended the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands last April. Wednesday 9 September The Sussexes have no official plans on Wednesday. They have not said whether they intend to visit the Queen who is in Balmoral in Scotland. Thursday, September 8: WellChild Awards The couple will return to Britain on Thursday for the WellChild Awards ceremony in London, where Harry will give a speech. The WellChild Awards aim to ‘celebrate the inspiring qualities of the seriously ill children and young people in the UK, along with those who go the extra mile to make a difference in their lives.’

The area outside the 2,300-seat venue will be cleared to the public an hour and a half before the couple arrives after 6 p.m., it has been reported.

It’s clear that the couple and event organizers arranged private security after Harry was told he was no longer entitled to taxpayer-funded official armed police bodyguards. A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Police Department confirmed the officers were not involved, adding that security for the event had been “privately obtained”.

Harry is suing the Home Office, claiming that the removal of his taxpayer-funded police protection bodyguards since they resign from the frontline is “unfair” and “illegal” and endangers his family.

Next stop is Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year To Go event taking place on Tuesday, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London where Harry will speak on Thursday.

As well as not seeing William and Kate, the couple also declined an ‘open invitation’ to stay with Prince Charles at his Scottish holiday home on the Balmoral estate. The Prince of Wales told the couple they were “always welcome” at his home ahead of their trip to the UK, palace sources confirmed.

Today it emerged that Prince William has “no plans” to see his younger brother Prince Harry until the California-based royal family releases his amazing memoir this winter, although the pair currently reside about 380 feet apart as the crow flies. others in Windsor.

William, 40, and his wife, Kate Middleton, are said to avoid contact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex until they find out what the couple plans to reveal in their Netflix documentary and Harry’s upcoming book.

“They’ve lost their chance to be trusted because chances are they’re recording every conversation and using it against them,” Royal biographer Angela Levin told The Sun.

Levin claimed that William is not confident that Harry, 37, will not repeat their conversations. The author said William’s hesitation in dealing with the Sussexes is “their own fault for being hugely exaggerated and rude.”

Harry and Meghan, 41, are said to have arrived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday ahead of their European tour. The property is just 100 yards from Cambridge’s new four bedroom Adelaide Cottage, where William and Kate spent the weekend with their children.

The insiders told the mirror that Charles had thought that the Sussexes’ stay with Prince Charles would be a ‘good opportunity for all to take stock and relax’.

“But the invitation was turned down, as it has been before,” the source said, adding that Charles has not wavered in his efforts to establish a relationship with his son “despite the attacks that seem to come with greater force.” ‘

News of the declined invitation surfaced after Charles, 73, was pictured alone on his way to church in Balmoral on Sunday morning. Insiders claim he continues to find Harry and Meghan’s pranks at the royal family “painful” and “completely baffled” by their behavior.