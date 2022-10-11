Meghan Markle launches next episodes of her Archetypes podcast

Advertising

Meghan Markle has spoken about being described as ‘crazy’ in her latest Archetypes podcast on Spotify, which discusses how the label is used to ‘diminish women’s credibility’.

The episode begins with the Duchess of Sussex issuing a trigger warning advising everyone to ‘tune out’ if they find the content ‘too heavy’.

Meghan, 41, then says by way of introduction: ‘Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical or what about nuts? Crazy out of your mind, completely irrational, okay? You get the point.

‘Now if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see. How many of us just have our hands in the air? By the way, me too.

“And it’s no wonder when you consider how prevalent these brands are in our culture.”

She then plays a series of quotes, including one from the US sitcom How I Met Your Mother, where the character Barney says: ‘If she’s so crazy, she must be so hot.’

This is followed by the conservative philosopher Jordan Petersen, who says: ‘I don’t think men can control crazy women’.

The third segment comes from another American sitcom, Scrubs, where fictional female doctor Elliot comments: ‘I can’t do it, Carla! I can’t hide the crazy one minute longer! I’m just that this big mountain of coocoo is about to erupt and spray molten crazy all over him and he’s going to die like this.’

The new release is described as an ‘in-depth and vulnerable conversation’ with actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu. It also features comedian Aparna Nancherla and former California surgeon general Dr. Nadine Burke-Harris.

