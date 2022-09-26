Meghan Markle is the eighth most admired member of the royal family after Megxit

Meghan Markle is the eighth most admired member of the royal family, despite the controversy that has followed her and Prince Harry since ‘Megxit’ two years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, is loved by younger Britons aged 18 to 25, a new survey from The sun has revealed. The survey, which surveyed 2,000 Britons, found she was the least favored royal among the over-65s.

Meghan, who was admired by 9 percent of the polls, has more public support than her husband’s uncle Prince Edward and cousin Prince George.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were the most favored royals, admired by 23 and 20 percent of pollsters respectively.

Harry, 38, was more highly regarded than his wife and admired by 16 percent of all pollsters. He is still not as popular as the new King Charles and Princess Anne.

The Sussexes have been surrounded by controversy since they stopped working as royals in 2020. The couple, who said they wanted a more private lifestyle, received worldwide criticism for accusations they made in bombshell interviews about their short time as a working royal family. couple.

Of the 2,000 polled, the majority of participants said they would prefer Meghan and Harry to stay out of royal affairs.

Forty percent of surveyors said they didn’t want the couple to return as working royals. Thirty percent voted they should resume royal duties and another 30 percent said they didn’t know.

It’s unclear at what age the Sussexes should be working as royals, but the poll does indicate that they are most loved by young Britons.

Harry was the most admired royal by surveyors aged 18 to 25. He had been most admired by 29 percent of the younger demographic.

Meghan, admired by 19 percent of young adults, was the second most admired royal among that same age group.

She was least liked by middle-aged and older Britons. The over-65s gave her a 4 percent rating, the lowest of the ten listed royals.

She was the seventh most admired royal, at 10 percent, by surveyors aged 45 to 54.

The Duchess didn’t even make the top 10 polls in the 25 to 44 or 55 to 64 demographics.

Harry was also more highly regarded than his wife.

Harry and Meghan are most loved by young Brits. The Sussexes are pictured strolling at Windsor Castle on September 10, after the Queen’s death

Kate Middleton was the most beloved royal partner, followed by Sophie and Meghan

The Princess of Wales was also considered the best-dressed member of the royal family

Meghan’s seemingly bad favor could be linked to the seemingly outlandish claims she makes in interviews.

Most recent, The times revealed that Meghan believed she would be the ‘Beyoncé of the UK’ when she married Harry.

The newspaper, in a report published Sunday, attributed the claim to Valentine Low’s forthcoming book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

Royal insiders have claimed the Duchess believed she would become Britain’s Beyoncé after marrying the Queen’s grandson – but was disillusioned with the strict protocols and rules of life as a working member of the Royal Family and felt increasingly ‘ cornered and misunderstood” by The Firm.

The book also contained allegations that the Queen had been forced to set her foot above Megxit and told the Sussexes they were “in or out” at the crunch Sandringham summit where the royals decided Harry and Meghan’s future.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex is loved by people aged 18 to 25, the study shows. She is pictured taking a selfie with a fan outside a town hall on September 6 during an Invictus Games 2023 event in Düsseldorf, Germany

Meghan Markle thought she would be the Beyoncé of the UK when she married Prince Harry, a new book claims. Pictured, the Sussexes meeting Beyonce and Jay-Z (R) on July 14, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex gave a great interview to The Cut – part of New York magazine – claiming that she and Harry “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy.” Pictured: The Cut front page

The latest allegation follows Meghan’s controversial interview with The Cut last month, in which she claimed that she and Harry “just by existing” “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy” before stepping down as senior working royals.

In that same publication, Meghan said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything,” in what was seen by some as a thinly veiled threat to the royal family.

She also said she was compared to South African hero Nelson Mandela when she married Harry.

She claimed to be a South African cast member of the 2019 movie The Lion King told her that “they rejoiced in the streets as we did when Mandela was released from prison.”

The Duchess did not name the cast member. However, an actor who says he is the only South African in a live-action Disney film claimed he had never met Meghan.

In addition, The Cut interview claimed that Meghan claimed that Harry had “lost” his father, King Charles III, during Megxit.

Meghan told the magazine: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my father in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it is for me, but that’s his decision.’

The pair’s allies later clarified that the Duchess had actually referred to the breakdown of her relationship with her own father.

Meghan’s unofficial spokesperson Omid Scobie wrote on social media: “I understand Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan says she doesn’t want Harry to lose his.”