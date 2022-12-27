Meghan Markle is branded a ‘narcissist’ similar to Bankman-Fried, Kanye, Trump

Meghan Markle has been called a ‘narcissist’ similar to Donald Trump, Kanye West, Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried in a recently published Politico article.

The article, titled “2022 Is the Year We Finally Tired of Narcissists,” suggests that, for people like Markle, in 2022: “Some of them got their comeuppance, and some of them got worse: our selflessness.”

Writer Joanna Weiss said she’s attracted to the likes of Markle and Prince Harry, but the couple’s Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’ turned her against them.

She writes: ‘My natural sympathy for the couple began to turn to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits. And it struck me that the overreach that led to the critically panned Sussexes megaseries is the same impulse that made Elon Musk a Twitter terror, which led Ye to up the ante on outrageous behavior until he crossed the line. line toward blatant antisemitism. , which sent Bankman-Fried from the top of the world to a jail in the Bahamas.

Weiss admits that the royal couple have legitimate grievances, however, “even sympathetic critics have complained that there’s little new here, beyond vanity.”

The piece He admits that the Sussexes’ brand of narcissism is more “benign” than Kanye West, Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Sam Bankman-Fried, but that when it reaches the level of those three in particular, it can become dangerous.

Meghan & Harry, directed by Liz Garbus, is the first project to emerge from the multi-year deal the couple signed with the streaming giant in 2020, shortly after announcing they would step down as active members of the royal family.

In September 2020, the couple announced a partnership with Netflix to work on a number of projects including documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming in collaboration with their Archewell Productions company.

In an official statement released at the time, they said: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, it’s also important for us to do inspiring family programming.’

They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help [them] share impactful content that unlocks action’.

In July of last year, the Duchess announced her first project with Netflix, an animated series called Pearl, in which she would assume the roles of creator and executive producer.

However, in May of this year, Pearl was removed by the streaming platform as part of a wave of cuts caused by falling subscribers.

Netflix reportedly paid £88 million ($100 million) for the explosive Harry and Meghan docuseries as part of a multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

Netflix recently announced that the couple will host a documentary series celebrating ‘inspirational leaders’ throughout history, inspired by Nelson Mandela.

‘Live to Lead’ is a seven-part series featuring interviews with global figures ‘who have made courageous choices’, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Other people set to appear include Bryan Stevenson, a 63-year-old American social justice activist and law professor, Albie Sachs, 87, a former South African judge, rugby player Siya Kolisi, 31, and journalist Gloria Steinem. , of 88.

The pair are announced as executive producers and are likely to appear on the series.