Meghan Markle interview: Reaction from global newspapers and TV networks

Publications around the world have responded to Meghan Markle’s latest bombshell interview, with a US publication calling her the “Petulant Princess.”

Others in Germany suggested the Duchess of Sussex may overshadow tomorrow the 25th anniversary of the death of Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

An Australian TV channel said Meghan was “a total t****r” and that she “couldn’t even read the whole article” published in The Cut yesterday.

A TV channel in France said the Sussexes “continue to earn the image of the royal family”, while an Italian publication said Meghan “posed like a real diva”.

In the new interview, which ran to more than 6,000 words, Meghan said that “just by existing” she and Harry “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy.”

It also comes after Meghan also veiled critiques of royal assistants in her new Spotify podcast released last week, when she said she had been forced to go ahead with a royal tour of South Africa despite a fire breaking out in the room of her son Archie.

Read some of the global reactions to the article published in the past 24 hours here:

The Duchess of Sussex gave a great interview to The Cut – part of New York magazine

NEW YORK POST – MAUREEN CALLAHAN

Toddler and tiara: Meghan Markle STILL throws tantrums over royal family

‘Forget the People’s Princess – now we’re saddled with the Petulant Princess, one whose favorite crown is eternal victimhood. She’s had a global platform for the past three years, but all she does with it is complain that she’s been censored, silenced, and locked out. Meghan Markle has been a public downer for longer than she was a working duchess. It’s already time for a new topic of conversation.’

“I have to admit her one achievement here: Just when you think Meghan Markle can’t get any more delusional, she outdoes herself. Her self-esteem is diametrically opposed to her waning relevance.’

WASHINGTON POST – ALYSSA ROSENBERG

‘To succeed in the media, Meghan Markle must leave royal trauma behind’

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, fled one toxic dynamic in the UK to find themselves in another here. The United States may be more psychologically open and socially progressive than the fading empire, but the more the couple talks about what they suffered in England, the more it seems like Americans just want to hear from them. In reality, the only way for the Sussexes to really build a new life and have a greater impact on the causes they care about is to stop putting themselves at the center of the story.”

BILD (GERMANY) – GESA SCHWANKE

‘So shamelessly Meghan copies the Princess of Hearts’

’25 years ago they lost their beloved mother, but on the birthday of Lady Di (36) Prince William (40) and Prince Harry (37) are probably not united on Wednesday.

The split of ‘The Brothers’ seems irreparable – fueled by tensions between William and his sister-in-law Meghan (41). More precisely, her shameless attempts to instrumentalize the Diana myth for her career…

“Meghan copies Di’s style, facial expressions, gestures – and even her generosity to charity!”

STUTTTGARTER NACHRICHTEN (GERMANY)

’25th Anniversary of Princess Diana’s Death: Is Duchess Meghan Overshadowing Remembrance Day?’

On August 29, two days before the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death (1961-1997), a new interview with daughter-in-law Duchess Meghan (41) appeared in a New York magazine. Some royal insiders fear that she could now overshadow the anniversary for the mother of her husband Prince Harry (37).’

7 NEWS (AUSTRALIA) – NATALIE BARR

‘Sunrise host Natalie Barr brands Meghan Markle a ‘total t*****r’ in extraordinary spray’

“I couldn’t even bring myself to read the entire article. I think an Australian would say ‘she’s just full of it’.

‘She’s at ****r. She is a total t****r. That’s how we would describe her. I just can’t… The way she talks.’

MARIE CLAIRE (SPAIN) – ALBERTO ARDILA

‘Meghan Markle fires the cannon from Lady Di: Racism in The Firm and an unscrupulous golden cage’

Meghan Markle takes another big step forward. A week after she first uploaded a preview of her official podcast, Prince Harry’s wife was featured on the cover of US magazine The Cut. An in-depth interview with a figure who has been eyeing the hurricane for years, especially after his departure from the Royal House. Coincidence or not, the interview launch takes place on the same day as the 25th anniversary of the tragic accident that ended the life of Diana from Wales, whom she has occasionally been compared to for her time at The Firm ‘

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (ITALY) – FEDERICA BANDIRALIA

‘Meghan Markle crowned The Duchess by American magazine The Cut: the challenge for her sister-in-law Kate’

‘The photos show Meghan posing as a real diva: far from the real style (and life) from which she herself stated she wanted to break free. Meghan Markle’s style follows that of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton in the series of photos Paolo Roversi took for the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday.

MARIE CLAIRE (FRANCE) – JULIETTE HOCHBERG

‘It takes a lot of effort to forgive’: Meghan Markle talks about her relationship with the royal family

‘It’s hard not to see a small reproach in his’ [Harry’s] family, if not a bitterness.’

“At the end of this interview, Archie and Lilibet’s mother questions the notion of forgiveness. Without making it clear whether or not she has forgiven her beautiful family.’

“She still seems to be revealing things, a heavy weight on her heart waiting to get out.”

BFM TV (FRANCE)

‘Red Line – Harry and Meghan continue to monetize the image of the royal family’

On Monday, August 29 at 8:45 PM, BFMTV will broadcast a new Ligne Rouge documentary series, ‘William and Harry, the Brothers Enemy’, dedicated to the world’s most famous princes tearing each other apart today. 25 years after Diana’s death, the series reveals the real reasons for this rift, the great and small secrets of a fratricidal struggle, which today endangers one of the oldest monarchies in Europe. In this excerpt, behind the scenes of the couple’s finances Harry and Meghan are fiercely criticized by public opinion. The duo signed a $10 million contract with Netflix in exchange for a series about their lives.”