Meghan Markle interview confirms Lilibet is ‘ginger’ – just like her father Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, has inherited his signature ginger locks, a new interview has confirmed.

In a profile of Lilibet’s mother Meghan Markle, the couple’s second child appears with her nanny and is described as ‘little and ginger too’ – resembling her father and three-year-old brother, Archie.

Giving a glimpse into her daily life for an interview with the cutthe Duchess of Sussex opened her home to the magazine.

In an interview with Meghan Markle on The Cut, Lilibet, one, appears with her nanny and is described as ‘little and ginger too’ like her father Harry and brother, Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured in December 2021 with Archie and Lilibet) gave a glimpse into their daily lives in Montecito, California

Towards the end of the day, Lilibet emerged with her nanny and ‘unsmiling with watchful clear blue eyes’ before her father Harry, 37, started beatboxing to cheer her up and the family joined in to dance.

The couple’s daughter, who was born in June 2021, met many of her royal relatives, including the Queen, for the first time in June this year when the Duke and Duchess returned to the UK for the platinum jubilee celebrations.

The interview followed Meghan, 41, through a typical day in her life – which included doing the school career for Archie, who is going to kindergarten.

She told the magazine how she teaches her oldest son the importance of saying “please” and “thank you.”

“We always say to him, ‘Manners make the man. Ways, ways, ways, ways, ways’.’ said Meghan.

As Lilibet begins to bear a striking resemblance to her father, the interview notes how different Prince Harry’s life has become since they moved to their new home in Montecito, California.

The Duchess gave the magazine a glimpse into her daily life in Montecito, California – including doing the school career for Archie

From going to their friend Victoria Jackson’s house to fix her sprinkler to attending birthday parties for Archie’s classmates, his daily routine seems a world away from his old life as a senior member of the royal family.

The couple also revealed how they run their Archewell Foundation from their home office, often side by side.

Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK and Germany Monday September 5 : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries

: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries tuesday 6 september : Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event

: Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event thursday september 8 : The Sussexes then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London

Harry said, “Most of the people I know and a lot of my family can’t work and live together.”

But he added that it felt “natural and normal” to him.

As part of their charity work, Harry and Meghan will visit the UK and Germany next month, but according to a royal expert, they are unlikely to extend their trip to see the Queen.

Phil Dampier told MailOnline today that he would be “very surprised” if the Sussexes visit the Queen in Balmoral, where she is likely to stay for the next few weeks as concerns about her mobility problems mount.

He added that there is little “goodwill on either side” and that the royals will be “wary” of Harry amid what might be in his book. Mr Dampier also said a ‘visit to Scotland would create uncomfortable family tensions for everyone’.

Mr Dampier also warned that the ‘family gap is getting worse, not better’.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan told The Cut — which is part of New York magazine — that she and Harry didn’t “reinvent the wheel” when they asked for financial freedom, before finally deciding to retire early as senior members of the Royal family. 2020.

The interview reported that Meghan, 41, listed a “handful of princes and princesses and dukes who have exactly the arrangement they wanted,” although none of these royals are mentioned in the article.