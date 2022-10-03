Meghan Markle hires fact-checker for her Spotify podcast series Archetypes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Meghan Markle has hired a fact-checker for her highly anticipated Spotify podcast series Archetypes.

Her poise and passion for a camera or microphone is undoubtedly unparalleled in royal history. But these gifts have not blinded the Duchess of Sussex to the fact that she, like the rest of humanity, is fallible.

Richard Eden of the Daily Mail can reveal that Meghan has been using a fact-checker for Archetypes, which will resume today, having been suspended immediately after the Queen’s death.

Meghan has chosen not your average recruit, but a young and very talented American writer, Nicole Pasulka, whose interests are closely related to hers.

Meghan Markle has hired a fact-checker for her highly anticipated Spotify podcast series Archetypes

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet American singer Pharrell Williams at the European premiere of Disney’s The Lion King

“I write about criminal justice, activism, race, music, business, queer culture and gender,” Pasulka warns visitors to her website, stating that she is “currently writing a book.”

Her book was even published this summer – titled: How You Get Famous.

In order for the uninitiated leap to the conclusion that it is a fictionalized account of an attractive, mixed-race, American actress who is brought to international attention by marrying the youngest son of a king, they need to think again.

Rather, it is “a deep dive into New York’s underground drag scene,” and has been hailed as “an engaging book that will appeal to both gender scholars and anyone interested in queer culture.” There is currently no suggestion that Pasulka’s role will go beyond the podcast.

A fact-checker could cut through the confusion that has occasionally — and sadly — followed some of Meghan’s statements. For example, in an interview with American magazine The Cut, she recalled a conversation with a South African cast member of The Lion King during the film’s 2019 London premiere.

That’s too bad. A fact-checker could cut through the confusion that has occasionally — and sadly — followed some of Meghan’s statements.

For example, in an interview with US magazine The Cut, she recalled talking to a South African cast member of The Lion King during the film’s 2019 London premiere.

“He said, ‘I just want you to know, when you got married into this family, we were just as happy on the street as when Mandela was released from prison,’ Meghan recalls.

Yet Dr. John Kani, the only South African cast member, pointed out that he never met Meghan and was not at the premiere. Of course, as the late Queen memorably put it on another occasion, “memories can differ.”