Meghan Markle finally releases first episode of her Archetypes podcast

The first episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast has finally been released on Spotify.

Entitled The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams, Meghan talks to her close friend and tennis superstar Williams about the double standards women face when labeled “ambitious.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, and the sports champion, 40, share personal stories of the struggles they felt as new moms.

Speaking of ambition to Williams, Meghan says, “I can’t even remember hearing the negative connotations for the word ambition until I started dating my current husband.”

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams in New York City in 2014

The Archewell foundation announced earlier this year that the couple’s Spotify podcast would finally debut this summer — 18 months after signing the lucrative deal.

‘Archetypes’ is hosted by Meghan who will speak with historians, experts and women who have experienced typecasting.

In a trailer for the Archewell Audio project, the Duchess said: “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back at us. But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep appearing and determine our lives?’

The Duchess, who gave a taste of the type of guests who will be performing, added: ‘This is Archetypes – the podcast where we dissect, examine and subvert the labels that try to stop women.

‘I’m going to talk to women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our stories. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we got here in the first place.”

Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative deal with the audio streaming giant to host and produce podcasts by the end of 2020, worth an estimated £18 million.

But they’d only put on one show so far — a holiday special featuring their son Archie and celebrity guests.

Spotify and Archewell Audio said: ‘Spotify and Archewell Audio both value responsible management of the audio landscape and, as explained recently, are committed to working closely together to support transparency and strong principles of trust and security.’

Meghan has long been a champion of female empowerment. Spotify and Archewell Audio described her conversations with typed women as “uncensored” and said the Duchess would delve into the origins of stereotypes.

Former Suits actress Meghan is also an executive producer on the series, along with Archewell head of content, Ben Browning, and Archewell head of audio, Rebecca Sananes.

The podcast is produced by Archewell Audio in association with Gimlet Media for Spotify.