Meghan Markle denies lying about ‘growing up as an only child’ during bombshell Oprah interview

Meghan Markle has denied lying about ‘growing up an only child’ during her amazing interview with Oprah Winfrey, as the Duchess of Sussex faces a defamation lawsuit filed by her estranged half-sister Samantha.

Meghan’s lawyers have argued that the statement was not intended as an “objective fact,” but as a subjective statement about her feelings.

The Duchess of Sussex is being sued by Samantha for $75,000 over the so-called “false” story she told during her Oprah interview about a “rags to riches” story.

Her lawyers said Meghan’s saying she “grew up as an only child” cannot be false because it “is a textbook example of a subjective statement about how someone feels about her childhood.”

Meghan’s legal team is now working to dismiss the defamation case, filed in Tampa, Florida.

Samantha Markle is pictured with her half-sister Meghan Markle during her graduation in 2008

In a court document, Samantha, daughter of Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, claims that the Duchess of Sussex has launched a “premeditated campaign to destroy her and her father’s reputation”.

She claims that her sister tried to ruin their credibility so that “they could not interfere with the false story and fairy tale life story concocted by the defendant.”

She also claims that Meghan lied when she claimed that she “essentially got out of virtual poverty” and that she had to take on from 13 low-paying jobs to “make ends meet.”

Meanwhile, Samantha, 57, launched an astonishing commercial about Omid Scobie, her sister’s friend and biographer, labeling Finding Freedom as “a book full of lies.”

Meghan’s lawyer has previously hit back at the lawsuit, claiming it was “unfounded” and that they would give it “the minimum necessary attention.” Scobie also dismissed the claims.

Samantha has disputed Meghan’s description of how she “grew up as an only child.”

In court documents viewed by DailyMail.com, Meghan’s lawyers wrote: “Plaintiff” [Samantha] first claims she can refute that Meghan “grew up as an only child”.

‘But this perception is inherently unfalsifiable. It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one looks at one’s own childhood.

In addition, Plaintiff’s opposition completely ignores the context of the statement, in which Ms Winfrey asked Meghan about her “relationship” with Plaintiff (after whom Ms Winfrey named her “paternal half-sister”).

Meghan’s answer to that question that she ‘grew up an only child’ was clearly not intended as an objective statement that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings.

‘It was rather a textbook example of a subjective statement about how someone feels about her childhood.’

A young Meghan is pictured with her father Thomas Markle, from whom she is also estranged

Meanwhile, Samantha has also come across Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book Finding Freedom, which she calls her sister’s “fairytale life story.”

She claims the book has caused “significant and irreparable prejudice, damage and damage” to her reputation.

She listed a series of texts in the biography that she disputes, including that she had dropped out of high school.

Meghan’s team argued in its latest submission to the court that the Duchess of Sussex cannot also be charged with Finding Freedom for not writing the book.

“Meghan didn’t make the statements; she cannot be held responsible for it,” they said. ‘It’s that simple.’

Referring to the Duchess by her first name in the documents, lawyers asked the court, “In summary, Meghan’s resignation request must be granted, as well as her request for attorneys’ fees, costs and other provisions.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to Meghan’s legal team for comment.

The sisters are believed to have last seen each other in 2008, but in recent years they have been bumping over versions of their childhoods.

Samantha’s rocky relationship with Meghan exploded into the public eye after her sister’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017.

She was quoted by journalists as ‘the Queen would be appalled’ and called her a ‘ducha**’ on Twitter.

She gave numerous interviews attacking the Duchess, but has since come back and complimented her.

Samantha released a book about her sister last year titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One.

It exposes details about the Markles’ upbringing, including the rivalry when their father was still married to the actress’s mother, Doria Ragland.

But Samantha also writes about her adoration for Meghan as a baby, describing the child as “bi-racial, beautiful, and the color of a peach as well as a rose.”