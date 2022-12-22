Meghan Markle carries out the 'perfect curtsy' in resurfaced Suits clip

Footage of Meghan Markle performing the ‘perfect bow’ has resurfaced online after the Duchess claimed ‘I didn’t know what I was doing’ when she first greeted the Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, recalled meeting The Queen for the first time in 2016 in the second episode of the Harry & Meghan docu-series, which landed on the streaming platform earlier this month.

The controversial clip – which did not impress viewers as “disrespectful” to the late Queen – shows the mother-of-two recreating the extremely low bow she made to Her Majesty at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Ahead of the meeting, Meghan claims she was surprised to learn she would have to bow to the Queen and previously Prince Harry said she helped her practice an appropriate bow before meeting a member of the royal family.

Meghan Markle pictured herself taking a quick bow for the camera on season two of Suits in 2010

But in the wake of the smash hit Netflix series, eagle-eyed royal fans saw a clip from season two of Suits in which the former actress takes a quick bow in her role as paralegal Rachel Zane.

The footage – shot in 2010 – shows Louis Litt (played by Rick Hoffman) thanking Rachel for doing some research on a case he’s working on.

He then jokingly urges her to bow to him – and in response, Rachel takes a quick bow before being thrown out of his office.

Share the clip online, Instagram user Emilie said this was an example of the Duchess taking a “perfect bow.”

Rachel Zane (played by the Duchess of Sussex) bowed to her colleague Louis Litt (played by Rick Hoffman) after helping him with a case in the second season of the hit legal drama

Before the impromptu luncheon in Windsor in 2016, Prince Harry said in the Netflix docuseries that he checked to see if his new girlfriend knew how to bow to his grandmother.

Meghan shared her own experience from the day, then compared the meal to a trip to US restaurant franchise Medieval Times, joking that she “didn’t know what she was doing” as she took an extremely low bow to the Queen.

Describing her first encounter with the late monarch, Meghan said, “Now I’m starting to realize this is a big deal. I mean, Americans will understand this.

‘We have a Medieval Times dinner and a tournament. That’s how it was. Like, I bowed like I thought… “Nice to meet you, Your Majesty.”

Meghan Markle claimed she didn’t know how to take a proper bow before meeting the Queen in the couple’s Netflix documentary series, which hit screens earlier this month

Meghan Markle recreated the extremely low bow she performed for The Queen in 2016 on screen as Prince Harry looked on with a stony face. Viewers labeled it as ‘disrespectful’

‘It was so intense. And when she left, Eugenie and Jack and Fergie said “you did a great job!”. Thank you. I didn’t know what I was doing.’

The scene caused an uproar on Twitter earlier this month – viewers called it “disrespectful and insulting” to the monarchy.

Meanwhile, others claimed Prince Harry looked “VERY uncomfortable” when his wife mocked her attempted bow.

In addition, the Duchess said in her interview with Oprah last year that Prince Harry helped her practice her bow right before the Queen entered the room.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex admitted on the Netflix series that she repeatedly practiced the patriotic rendition of ‘God Save The Queen’ she taught herself online

Meghan compared the “surreal” meeting with the late queen to a night out at the American theme dinner institution Medieval Times. She is pictured with the Queen in Chester in 2018

When the American presenter asked if anyone should bow to the Queen, Meghan said: “Deep, to show respect. I learned very quickly right in front of the house.

And Fergie ran out and she said, “Are you ready? Do you know how to take a bow?” I was like “oh my god, guys.”

The Queen was the first senior member of the royal family to meet Meghan after she and Prince Harry announced their relationship in 2016.

“She had no idea what it was all about,” Harry tells the docu-series, sitting with his arm around his wife. “So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her.”

Elsewhere in the series, Meghan said that “the wave isn’t a thing” and claimed she wasn’t trained to move her hand in any special way. In the photo, she confirms her engagement in 2018

Grinning, Meghan added, “I mean. it’s surreal. There was no such thing as a big “Now you’re going to meet my grandma” moment.

“I didn’t know until recently that I was going to meet her. We were in the car and we went to the Royal Lodge for lunch, and he [Harry] was like, “Oh, my grandma’s here, she’ll be there after church.”.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Meghan confessed to googling the British national anthem in the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry.

The mother-of-two admitted that she had repeatedly practiced the patriotic rendition of “God Save The Queen,” which she taught herself online, before joining the royal family.

She also said that “the wave isn’t a thing” and claimed she wasn’t trained to move her hand in any special way – but jokingly added that she didn’t want to wave her hands “like an American.”

