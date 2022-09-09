Meghan Markle cancels Jimmy Fallon appearance and United Nations visit

<!–

Meghan Markle has canceled several scheduled New York performances scheduled for the day after Queen Elizabeth’s probable funeral date as the royal family enters the official morning before the monarch.

The Duchess of Sussex was set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on September 20, the same day she and Prince Harry planned to visit the UN General Assembly in Manhattan.

Both performances have now been canceled and Markle plans to delay the release of the next episode of her podcast Archetypes, which is due to hit Spotify next Tuesday, sources have told. Page six on Friday.

Coincidentally, the Queen’s death came on Thursday as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the midst of a European tour during a public relations blitz.

Meghan Markle can be seen in Germany on Tuesday. The Queen’s death came as the Sussexes engaged in a PR blitz, but they understandably cancel upcoming appearances

Markle was scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (above) on September 20, which would be a day after the Queen’s funeral, but has pulled out

Queen Elizabeth can be seen on Tuesday in the last photo before her death on Thursday

Now, their plans have understandably been shelved as they grieve in the run-up to and after the Queen’s state funeral.

The funeral is expected to take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, but the official date has not yet been announced.

It’s unclear if Markle has already booked another date to appear on The Tonight Show.

‘I don’t even know what she’s talking about’ [with Fallon]but that has clearly now been cancelled,” a source told Page Six.

An NBC program spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear on Tuesday in Düsseldorf, Germany, in the midst of the European tour cut short by the Queen’s death

Prince Harry returns to Windsor on Friday morning after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were together at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor when the Queen’s frail health became apparent, but Prince Harry flew alone to Scotland, where she stayed at Balmoral.

Prince Harry sadly arrived after the Queen’s death was publicly announced and returned to Windsor on Friday morning.

It’s unclear whether Markle plans to stay in the UK for the next 10 days until the funeral, or fly back to California to care for her young children before returning for the funeral.

Understandably, all members of the Royal Family have suspended and changed all plans for public appearances as the UK enters a highly choreographed, week-long morning spell.

In his first public speech as the country’s new monarch, King Charles III ordered that a period of ‘royal mourning’ be observed for the queen from now until seven days after her funeral.

Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, staff of the royal household and representatives of the royal house with official duties, along with troops performing ceremonial duties.

On Friday, royal salutes were fired with one shot for each year of the Queen’s life at 1 p.m. in Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The Queen’s casket will soon be transferred to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will then be solemnly processed into St. Giles Cathedral to rest for 24 hours, with public viewing.

The coffin will be flown to London and will lie in state for four days in Westminster Hall, before the state funeral, most likely on September 19.