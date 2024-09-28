Meghan Markle Boosts ‘Best Boss’ Image Amid Accusations of ‘Psychopathic Moments’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s public relations team is actively working to counter negative narratives surrounding the couple, particularly accusations that they are difficult employers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been criticized for having demanding personalities, and their PR team is now doing damage control to defend their reputation.

According the sun Grant Rollins, the couple’s team made a major move to combat these stories, with five current and former employees speaking out publicly to defend Meghan, describing her as the “best boss ever.” Rollins wrote: “In an extraordinary move to undermine the story this week, five current and former employees of the Duchess of Sussex came to her defense, saying she is the ‘best boss ever.’”

Besides, us weekly, a publication known to be sympathetic to the royal couple, published an article titled “What it’s really like to work for Meghan Markle: Employees reveal the truth behind the rumors” which showed a more positive image of Meghan’s work environment. The article quoted former employees praising her for being a thoughtful and caring boss. According to the article, Meghan is known for gifting her staff with fresh-cut flowers and home-grown eggs, and for creating a supportive atmosphere where employees “feel like watering seeds.”

Despite enthusiastic testimonies, not all sources agree with this description. One royal hinted at more negative experiences, stating: “There were definitely bad, very bad, even psychopathic moments with Meghan.” The source added: “I witnessed people being chewed up in person and on the phone and made to feel like shit.”

The conflicting narratives reflect the current challenge the Duke and Duchess of Sussex face in managing their public image. While their public relations team focuses on presenting them as thoughtful and compassionate employers, other accounts suggest a more complex reality behind the scenes. As these stories continue to emerge, Meghan and Harry’s team is working hard to ensure their side of the story is heard, but it remains to be seen how the public will respond to these different perspectives.