Meghan Markle backed charity One Young World is being investigated over its salaries

A charity championed by the Duchess of Sussex is facing an investigation after it emerged the mother and daughter at the helm were paid almost £2m in less than five years.

In a dramatic move, the Charity Commission launched the investigation into One Young World just days after portraits of Meghan and the Duke of Sussex taken at the charity’s annual summit in Manchester in September were published.

One Young World describes itself as a ‘global forum’ for young leaders and has enjoyed a soaring public profile thanks to the Duchess, who became one of its ‘advisors’ in 2014.

Meghan told delegates in Manchester that she was ‘thrilled’ that Harry could join her to ‘witness my respect for this organisation’.

But The Mail on Sunday can reveal the regulator has intervened amid concerns over the eye-popping pay and benefits packages given to senior managers at the charity.

SPECIAL GUEST: The Duchess of Sussex greets One Young World CEO Kate Robertson

DAUGHTER: Ella McKay, chief executive of the charity

One Young World chief executive Kate Robertson was awarded a £440,000 pay packet for the 18 months to June 2021, despite the pandemic interrupting its summits, its biggest source of income. Her daughter Ella McKay, 33, one of the charity’s two chief executives, enjoyed a pay and benefits package of £194,543 over the same period.

Following questions from this newspaper, the Charity Commission announced at the weekend that it had opened a ‘legal compliance case to investigate concerns about remuneration at One Young World’.

In a statement, a spokesman said: ‘All charities should be able to look donors and volunteers in the eye and say how their decisions about pay affect the cause they pursue or the people they help.’

The commission said the opening of a compliance case is not a finding of wrongdoing, but is the first step it can take to investigate potential wrongdoing.

A spokesman for One Young World said it was working with the Commission ‘to answer any questions they may have’, adding: ‘We are confident there has been absolutely no wrongdoing.’

Founded in 2009 by senior advertising executives Ms Robertson and David Jones, One Young World says it has created a network of more than 13,700 young leaders.

Its annual summits have attracted a host of celebrities. At this year’s four-day summit, Harry and Meghan gave a speech during the two-hour opening ceremony at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall after flying to the UK

Attending One Young World summits doesn’t come cheap: delegates are charged £3,150 for a pass that includes lunch and dinner. A pass that also includes accommodation costs £4,210. These fees – and separate fees for exhibition spaces – are the charity’s main sources of funding, but income plunged after a summit due to be held in Munich was delayed until July 2021 by the pandemic.

The charity’s accounts show that despite not holding a summit between 2020 and 2021, its top five bosses, including Ms Robertson and Ms McKay, were awarded almost £1.4m in pay and benefits.

The charity said 84 per cent of total pay and benefits was deferred to the next financial period, but confirmed managers will still receive the full amount.

It said the salaries of its management team had been independently audited and approved by its administrators. Both Kate Robertson and Ella McKay’s pay is set by the board independently of Ms Robertson’s involvement, it added.

There is no indication that Meghan and Harry – who are among a number of celebrities who support the charity, including Richard Branson, Bob Geldof and Emma Watson – were aware of the pay levels

Mrs Robertson, 67, one of the charity’s four trustees, was appointed chief executive in May 2016 on a total pay packet of £126,666. The charity admitted last night that it only realized in 2017 that it needed the Charity Commission’s permission to pay Ms Robertson because she was also a trustee.

The supervisory authority granted permission the following year. Accounts show she received £1.3m in pay and benefits between January 2017 and June 2021.

As head of an organization employing just 33 staff, Ms Robertson’s pro-rata remuneration of £293,333 in 2020/21 was noticeably higher than some major UK charities. That was £60,000 more than the pay packet enjoyed by the head of Cancer Research UK, which employs 3,873 staff.

One Young World said Ms Robertson’s salary has remained at £190,000 since 2016. Ms McKay has been awarded more than £580,000 in pay and benefits between 2017 and 2021. Trustee David Jones said the charity ‘complied with the Charity Commission’s rules.’ He said its executive salaries ‘are lower than the charities and NGOs that we compare ourselves to’.