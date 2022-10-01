Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turn to top Silicon Valley PR to boost their image

Christine Weil Schirmer, 42, has worked for Meghan and Harry since 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have turned to a top Silicon Valley PR to boost their image after ditching New York-based Sunshine Sachs.

The Duke and Duchess’ affairs will now be handled ‘in-house’ at their charitable foundation Archewell, with Christine Weil Schirmer at the helm.

Ms Schirmer, 42, was Harry and Meghan’s head of communications from October 2020 to July 2021, when she became a senior adviser.

She has led the Sussexes’ global PR team since 2020 and helped launch the Archewell Foundation.

The married mother-of-one has previously worked for tech giants Pinterest and Apple.

Ms. Schirmer grew up in Long Island, New York, with parents Christine and Ken, both librarians.

She actually graduated from the same university as Meghan, Northwestern in Illinois.

The top PR attended university between 1996 and 2000, graduating with a degree in journalism.

The Duchess of Sussex has previously spoken about her time at the university they both attended, where she studied theater and international studies.

The Silicon Valley PR guru had moved to San Francisco after growing up on Long Island, where her career blossomed.

Earlier, a publicist who knows Ms Schirmer had called her ‘the real deal’ and said she was widely respected in the industry as ‘one of the best and brightest around’, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Toya Holness, who had been appointed ‘global press secretary’ for the Sussexes in March 2021, was reported to have left in March this year.

Ms Schirmer’s diary will be kept full as the couple have big projects coming up, such as Harry’s autobiography, Meghan’s Spotify podcasts, which resume next week, and a Netflix reality show.

Meghan had been advised by Sunshine Sachs, the New York-based PR firm she has ditched since her days as an actress in the legal drama Suits.

“This is a really big deal for Meghan,” a source said Richard Eden of The Daily Mail. “She is of the opinion that she no longer needs to pay an outside company a lot of money to do PR for her and Harry.”

Partner at Sunshine Sachs Keleigh Thomas Morgan had helped establish Susseses in California by sharing contacts and her strong network of famous friends and advisers.

A source familiar with the PR firm’s relationship with Harry and Meghan said that when Sunshine Sachs began working with them, it had always been planned that it would be temporary until a full-time in-house team was established.

The source also insisted that Sunshine Sachs had been working with the pair to ensure a smooth transition to having a purely in-house team and that all parties were on good terms and still collaborate occasionally.