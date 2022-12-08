Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share unseen wedding photo and a glimpse of their invitations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared an unseen wedding photo and their big day invites in their Netflix documentary.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, offered a glimpse of their special day in part one of the six-part docuseries, with the first three episodes released on the streaming service today.

The black and white wedding photo shows the newlyweds sitting on the floor surrounded by their flower girls and pageboys following their wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The children of the Prince and Princess of Wales can be seen in the picture; a young Princess Charlotte sits next to Meghan, while a beaming Prince George stares ahead and his smiling Uncle Harry looks on.

Elsewhere, in episode three, the couple shared a glimpse of their wedding invitations that each evening guest received before the big day.

Opting for a botanical theme, the delicately printed white card featured black calligraphy detailing the location and time of the event.

The sweet invitation was just signed off: ‘Love Haz & Meg xx’

Surrounding the calligraphy was a series of watercolor flowers. Meghan is known as a skilled calligrapher.

In the bombshell documentary:

· Harry claims he was “raised in Africa by friends” in another attack on Charles

· Meghan and Harry shared photos from Archie’s first birthday party

· The couple revealed what really happened on their first date

· The Sussexes shared unseen photos with their beloved dogs

· Meghan lifts the lid on her ‘amazing’ first Christmas in Sandringham

Netflix show branded a ‘TV bomb’ for the royal family

Meanwhile, in the wedding photo shared in episode one, the bridesmaids include Zalie Warren, one of Prince Harry’s goddaughters and the daughter of his good friend, Jake Warren, and his wife Zoe.

Harry’s other goddaughter Florence van Cutsem was also a bridesmaid, as well as Meghan’s goddaughters, sisters Remi and Rylan Litt, and Ivy Mulroney – the daughter of Jessica Mulroney, who was known to be one of Meghan’s close friends.

The other pageboys were Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer – the son of Harry’s mentor Mark Dyer – and Mrs. Mulroney’s twin sons Brian and John Mulroney.

The four pageboys had their initials embroidered in gold on their shoulder straps as a memento, and wore a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frock coat worn by Harry and the Duke of Cambridge.

They were made of blue leather and were single-breasted, with a stand-up collar and braided braid with a regimental pattern.

Their trousers were made of blue and black barathea wool with three-quarter scarlet stripes fastened with a leather strap. The uniforms were cut and made by tailors Dege & Skinner in Savile Row.

Clare Waight Keller, who designed the bridal gown, also designed the bridesmaid dresses at the Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier in Paris.

In their documentary, the couple said this selfie was a shot of the moment they decided to give their relationship a chance, on their second date, at Soho House in London

Crafted from ivory silk radzimir, they were high-waisted with short puffed sleeves, hand-finished with a double silk ribbon detail tied in a bow at the back.

The bridesmaids’ dresses included pockets and a pleated skirt, and each little girl also wore a flower crown chosen by Harry and Meghan, which replicated the flowers used in the bridal bouquet.

They wore white Aquazurra leather shoes, each monogrammed with the bridesmaid’s initials and wedding date. Kensington Palace said they were a gift from Meghan as a memento of the special day.